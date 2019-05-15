UFC 237 & Bellator 221 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 427
UFC 237 & Bellator 221 Recap
Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade [7:17]
Anderson Silva vs Jared Cannonier [11:36]
BJ Penn vs Clay Guida [16:07]
MVP vs Douglas Lima [18:25]
Michael Chandler vs Patricio Pitbull [21:04]
Jake Hager vs Tomato Can [22:36]
Tony Ferguson vs Donald Cerrone [26:21]
Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar [27:19]
Anthony Pettis vs Nate Diaz [29:35]
PVZ [32:58]
#AskTheNuts [34:02]
Has BJ Penn destroyed his legacy?
Someone did a Ranking of UFC color commentators and here is what they came up with. Do you agree?
DC
Rogan
Dan Hardy
Paul Felder
Michael Bisping
Dominick Cruz ￼
With UFC 236 getting less than 100K buys what does that mean for ESPN+?
Based on this information, what will UFC 237 (which is a much shittier card) do?
What are your early predictions for DC vs Stipe 2?
Can Porier hang with Khabib?, in my opinion he can, he has groundgame and is bigger.
1) Guys, are you feeling “Rock Hard” right now with emotion? Should UFC just make BJ Penn vs. CM Punk at welterweight, since this is probably the only fight that BJ Penn can win? Also Ingo, just to make you feel a more salty:
BJ Penn 3-10-1 in the last 10 years
BJ Penn 1-7-1 in his last 9 fights
BJ Penn 0-7 is his current streak
BJ Penn 0-5 in the last 5 years
2) Buy or Sell: Which is the better video game console? PS4 or Xbox One? Also what’s your favorite video game that you ever played on that console?
3) Champion, Gatekeeper and Bellator: You know how this works guys. Choose one to become a champion in his respective weight division, one to be a gatekeeper and one you believe would do better in Bellator. (Lightweight Edition #2): Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza?
Mcgregor hasn’t won a fight in the UFC in close to 3 years (Eddie Alvarez)
4) Champion vs. Contender Game: Same as last show guys! I take a former UFC champion, someone that he had defeated or lost to before and ask if a fight between them would have a different outcome today. Today’s former UFC champion is Benson Henderson. So today I ask you who would win if they fought today:
– Benson Henderson vs. Frankie Edgar
– Benson Henderson vs. Nate Diaz
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #43” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #15): Alicia Silverstone, Jordana Brewster and Kat Dennings
KNOWLEDGE
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
http://freshly.com – First time users, $40 off 6 meal plan code MIXED40
31% Off the 12 meal plan code MIXED75
http://Protectabed.com – 20% off code MMANUTS
http://HostGator.com – 60% Off Shared Hosting for 3 years code MMA60
One Penny Hosting for 1st Month code MMAONECENT
http://mattressfirm.com – 10% Off code MMANUTS10
http://techforless.com – 5% Off code MMA5OFF
http://shavemob.com – 10% Off code GWNET23
http://DefenseSoap.com – 15% off code mmanuts
http://techforless.com – 5% off code MMAdeal
http://breobox.com – $15 Off code MMANUTS
http://getvi.com – $10 Off + Free shipping code MMA10
http://fujisports.com – 15% Off code MMANUTS
http://butcherbox.com/mmanuts – $10 off + 2 free ribeyes
http://thecbdistillery.com – 5% Off code CBDGW
http://betdsi.eu – $10 free roll code MMA100
http://REM-Fit.com – 20% off code MMANUTS
http://Liquidweb.com – 50% Off Hosting for 3 months code MMA50OFF
$49 off VPS Plans code MMAN49
33% Off VPS Hosting code VPS33OFF
34% Off all plans for 3 months code MMAN34OFF
https://nordvpn.org/mmanuts – 77% off the 3 year plan code mmanuts
http://vapeworld.com – 10% Off code MMA10
http://factor75.com – $40 Off 1st 2 weeks code MMA40
http://platejoy.com – $10 off code MMA10
http://Tirebuyer.com – 7% Off code MMANUTS7
http://smarthome – 10% off code MMANUTS10
$20 Off $100+* code TAKE20OFF
$50 Off $200+* code TAKE50OFF
*Must include a multi-pack or Insteon product
https://www.123-reg.co.uk – 15% off .co.uk code CO15MMA18
15% off .com code COM15MMA18
20% Off website builder – code WSB20MMA18
http://backjoy.com 10% Off code MMA10
http://jerkfit.com – 10% off code MMA10
http://kora.com – 10% of code MMA10
http://ketologic.com – 10% Off code MMA10
http://dreamcloudsleep.com – $200 Off code MMA200
http://ghostbed.com – $100 Off code MMA19
http://kegs.com – Save $15 off $150, $25 off $250 or $75 off $750 code MAYDEALMMA
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download