UFC 237 & Bellator 221 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 427

Rose Namajunas vs Jessica Andrade [7:17]

Anderson Silva vs Jared Cannonier [11:36]

BJ Penn vs Clay Guida [16:07]

MVP vs Douglas Lima [18:25]

Michael Chandler vs Patricio Pitbull [21:04]

Jake Hager vs Tomato Can [22:36]

Tony Ferguson vs Donald Cerrone [26:21]

Max Holloway vs Frankie Edgar [27:19]

Anthony Pettis vs Nate Diaz [29:35]

PVZ [32:58]

#AskTheNuts [34:02]

Has BJ Penn destroyed his legacy?

Someone did a Ranking of UFC color commentators and here is what they came up with. Do you agree?

DC

Rogan

Dan Hardy

Paul Felder

Michael Bisping

Dominick Cruz ￼

With UFC 236 getting less than 100K buys what does that mean for ESPN+?

Based on this information, what will UFC 237 (which is a much shittier card) do?

What are your early predictions for DC vs Stipe 2?

Can Porier hang with Khabib?, in my opinion he can, he has groundgame and is bigger.

1) Guys, are you feeling “Rock Hard” right now with emotion? Should UFC just make BJ Penn vs. CM Punk at welterweight, since this is probably the only fight that BJ Penn can win? Also Ingo, just to make you feel a more salty:

BJ Penn 3-10-1 in the last 10 years

BJ Penn 1-7-1 in his last 9 fights

BJ Penn 0-7 is his current streak

BJ Penn 0-5 in the last 5 years

2) Buy or Sell: Which is the better video game console? PS4 or Xbox One? Also what’s your favorite video game that you ever played on that console?

3) Champion, Gatekeeper and Bellator: You know how this works guys. Choose one to become a champion in his respective weight division, one to be a gatekeeper and one you believe would do better in Bellator. (Lightweight Edition #2): Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Edson Barboza?

Mcgregor hasn’t won a fight in the UFC in close to 3 years (Eddie Alvarez)

4) Champion vs. Contender Game: Same as last show guys! I take a former UFC champion, someone that he had defeated or lost to before and ask if a fight between them would have a different outcome today. Today’s former UFC champion is Benson Henderson. So today I ask you who would win if they fought today:

– Benson Henderson vs. Frankie Edgar

– Benson Henderson vs. Nate Diaz

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #43” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #15): Alicia Silverstone, Jordana Brewster and Kat Dennings

