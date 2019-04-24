UFC 236 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 424

ESPN PPV review [3:22]

Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier [4:38]

Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum [8:39]

Bellator 220 [11:45]

Herb Dean on the Joe Rogan podcast [15:24]

USADA and TJ Dillashaw [16:30]

Former UFC fighter killed by an Uber driver [19:56]

Conor McGregor says he broke his foot prior to the Khabib fight [21:29]

Boxing and PPV [22:25]

Disney is losing tons of $$$ on ESPN+ [25:15]

Rich Franklkin inducted into the UFC HOF [28:32]

Angela Magana marketing ploy [29:03]

PVZ [31:13]

#AskTheNuts [32:54]

If you have to make a four-piece band consisting entirely of current or past MMA fighters, who would be in it, who would play what instrument and what style of music would they play?

1) Would you rather have both of your legs broken by falling of the second floor of a building and never be able to use then again OR have your penis stuck in an erection for two days and be forced to have the head of the p**** amputated?

2) Buy or Sell: What’s is the better franchise? Die Hard Franchise with Bruce Willis or Terminator Franchise with Arnold Schwarzenegger? Also what is your favorite movie of the franchise?

3) Champion, Gatekeeper and Bellator: You know how this works guys. Choose one to become a champion in his respective weight division, one to be a gatekeeper and one you believe would do better in Bellator. (Heavyweight Edition #1): Francis Ngannou, Junior Dos Santos and Stipe Miocic?

4) Champion vs. Contender Game: Same as last show guys! I take a former UFC champion, someone that he had defeated or lost before and ask if a fight between them would have a different outcome today. Today’s former UFC champion is Chris Weidman. So today is ask you who would win if they fought today: -

Chris Weidman vs. Lyoto Machida -

Chris Weidman vs. Vitor Belfort

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #40” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #12): Danielle Panabaker, Elisha Cuthbert and Rose Byrne

