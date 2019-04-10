UFC 236 Preview | BKFC 5 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 423

BKFC 5 Recap [2:10]

#UFC 236 ESPN+ Deal [10:30]

Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier [11:42]

Israel Adesanya vs Kelvin Gastelum [15:31]

Ryan Bader signs multi fight deal with Bellator [19:30]

TJ Dillashaw fails a USAD drug test for EPO. 2 year suspension [21:23]

Conor McGregor issues [29:29]

Sage Northcutt – weirdo [33:44]

Tweet of the Week [34:42]

Paige VanZant [39:25]

#AskTheNuts [40:11]

What is your greatest memory of the UFC? Can be your favourite fighter winning, first fight you watched, an event you attended. Anything.

Why do they wrap fighters’ hands in “bare-knuckle” fights?

What’s the most disgusting thing ever to happen in mma?

In final homage of the Game of Thrones returning soon, I going to ask this question that involves the show and MMA. If you guys were forced to have a marching battle in open field of war, but instead of swords, bows, horses and etc, it would be a plethora of MMA fights happen at the same moment. So choose your “Murderer Squad” of five UFC fighters of today in each division (except below 155) to fight for your honor, life and must important women. Also choose three female UFC fighters for who you will be fighting for as prize.

Buy or Sell: Who is the better character portrayed by Keanu Reeves? John Wick (John Wick Franchise) or Neo (Matrix Franchise)? Also what is your favorite movie starring him?

Champion, Gatekeeper and Bellator: You know how this works guys. Choose one to become a champion in his respective weight division, one to be a gatekeeper and one you believe would do better in Bellator. (Welterweight Edition #1): Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Rafael Dos Anjos?

Champion vs. Contender Game: Same as last show guys! I take a former UFC champion, someone that he had defeated or lost before and ask if a fight between them would have a different outcome today. Today’s former UFC champion is Jose Aldo. So today is ask you who would win if they fought today:

– Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor

– Jose Aldo vs. Urijah Faber

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #39” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #11): Alicia Vikander, Bryce Dallas Howard and Elizabeth Banks

