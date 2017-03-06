UFC 209 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 330
What will the PPV buys be for UFC 209? [2:24]
What’s a fair price for this for UFC 209? [2:55]
Khabib Nurmagomedov fight cancelled [3:25]
Mark Hunt vs Alistair Overeem [5:44]
Rashad Evans vs Daniel Kelly [9:59]
Lando Vannata vs David Teymur [13:40]
Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson [15:33]
GSP is back and fighting Michael Bisping [21:02]
What’s the plan for GSP [26:00]
UFC fighter poses for a gay magazine [28:25]
Early weigh ins claiming more victims. Why? [30:42]
Demian Maia vs Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211. Will he ever get the title shot? [34:02]
Helicopter Guillotine [38:04]
NYSAC denis Holly Holm’s appeal for her loss to Germain de Randamie at UFC 208 [39:03]
Stupid Tweet of the week [39:49]
#AskTheNuts
Would Conor destroy or decimate crybaby, hesitant to engage, racist, Woodley? No dancing around for 50 minutes with Conor bro. [41:18]
Do you have a solution for the weight cutting issue the UFC has? [42:39]
At this point the UFC is just a constant disappointment. Is there a breaking point in which you quit watching the UFC permanently? [48:43]
How did you like the broadcasting crew of Anik, Rogan, and Cruz [50:54]
What do you think of the idea of having 5 judges instead of 3. Could it help reduce the risk of 1 retarded judge f****** the decision. [54:29]
When a fighter pulls out of a card last minute, should they foot the bill for their opponents training camp? [56:21]
THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:
