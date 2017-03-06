UFC 209 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 330

What will the PPV buys be for UFC 209? [2:24]

What’s a fair price for this for UFC 209? [2:55]

Khabib Nurmagomedov fight cancelled [3:25]

Mark Hunt vs Alistair Overeem [5:44]

Rashad Evans vs Daniel Kelly [9:59]

Lando Vannata vs David Teymur [13:40]

Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson [15:33]

GSP is back and fighting Michael Bisping [21:02]

What’s the plan for GSP [26:00]

UFC fighter poses for a gay magazine [28:25]

Early weigh ins claiming more victims. Why? [30:42]

Demian Maia vs Jorge Masvidal at UFC 211. Will he ever get the title shot? [34:02]

Helicopter Guillotine [38:04]

NYSAC denis Holly Holm’s appeal for her loss to Germain de Randamie at UFC 208 [39:03]

Stupid Tweet of the week [39:49]

#AskTheNuts

Would Conor destroy or decimate crybaby, hesitant to engage, racist, Woodley? No dancing around for 50 minutes with Conor bro. [41:18]

Do you have a solution for the weight cutting issue the UFC has? [42:39]

At this point the UFC is just a constant disappointment. Is there a breaking point in which you quit watching the UFC permanently? [48:43]

How did you like the broadcasting crew of Anik, Rogan, and Cruz [50:54]

What do you think of the idea of having 5 judges instead of 3. Could it help reduce the risk of 1 retarded judge f****** the decision. [54:29]

When a fighter pulls out of a card last minute, should they foot the bill for their opponents training camp? [56:21]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

GODADDY

Check out our GoDaddy Promo Codes:

$0.99 .com code MMANUTS99

30% Off New Orders code MMANUTS30

$1/Month Economy Hosting for 12 months code MMANUTS1H



