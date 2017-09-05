Struve vs Volkov Recap | Nate Diaz | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 351

Struve vs Volkov [1:33]

Jon Jones drug test fun [4:30]

Nate Diaz wants $20-$30 million for his next fight [13:12]

Conor McGregor Cardio issues [17:00]

Rumors that the Mayweather vs McGregor PPV did 6.5 million buys [22:57]

Top MMA Trainers and their biggest mistakes [27:07]

Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne get married [33:16]

Ben Askren is going to retire after his next fight [33:50]

Michael Phelps challenges Conor McGregor to a swimming race [34:43]

Enson Inoue gets into some road rage action [35:54]

#AskTheNuts

What are your early predictions for Wonderboy vs Masvidal? [38:41]

Pedro or Latifi? And why? (You better pick the aussie or I’m coming through the Internet to rip your bloody arms off hahaha) [39:49]

Would you rather shit bricks or puke slugs? [40:35]

Would you rather have your body found in a pile of sex toys or have everyone you know see your browsing history? [40:55]

Would you rather fight off a dog-sized cockroach or a horse sized rat? [41:20]

F*** Marry Kill “The Jessicas Edition”: Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Jessica Chastain?

KNOWLEDGE

Ankle breaker [44:42]

Game of Thrones [45:16]

