Struve vs Volkov Recap | Nate Diaz | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 351

Struve vs Volkov Recap | Nate Diaz
Struve vs Volkov [1:33]
Jon Jones drug test fun [4:30]
Nate Diaz wants $20-$30 million for his next fight [13:12]
Conor McGregor Cardio issues [17:00]
Rumors that the Mayweather vs McGregor PPV did 6.5 million buys [22:57]
Top MMA Trainers and their biggest mistakes [27:07]
Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne get married [33:16]
Ben Askren is going to retire after his next fight [33:50]
Michael Phelps challenges Conor McGregor to a swimming race [34:43]
Enson Inoue gets into some road rage action [35:54]
#AskTheNuts
What are your early predictions for Wonderboy vs Masvidal? [38:41]
Pedro or Latifi? And why? (You better pick the aussie or I’m coming through the Internet to rip your bloody arms off hahaha) [39:49]
Would you rather shit bricks or puke slugs? [40:35]
Would you rather have your body found in a pile of sex toys or have everyone you know see your browsing history? [40:55]
Would you rather fight off a dog-sized cockroach or a horse sized rat? [41:20]
F*** Marry Kill “The Jessicas Edition”: Jessica Alba, Jessica Biel, Jessica Chastain?
KNOWLEDGE
Ankle breaker [44:42]
Game of Thrones [45:16]
Video
Audio
