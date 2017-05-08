Stipe Miocic vs Junior Dos Santos | UFC 211 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 337

Stipe Miocic vs Junior Dos Santos [1:55]

Demian Maia vs Jorge Masvidal [9:19]

Frankie Edgar vs Yair Rodriguez [17:07]

Nate Diaz, Wine Seller [23:05]

UFC 213 – Cerrone vs Lawler, Werdum vs Overeem 3, Miller vs Pettis, Nunes vs Shevchenko [24:47]

Donald Cerrone has been given a time out from Dana White [26:30]

Dana White will not give Anderson Silva an interim title shot against Yoel Romero [28:32]

#AskTheNuts

Who Wins? CM punk vs Brock Lesnar with one hand taped behind his back. [32:51]

Who Wins? CM punk vs Ronda Rousey with one hand taped behind her back. [33:15]

What are your early predictions for Lawler vs Cerrone? [33:40]

What do you think of Kelvin Gastelum of No Contest rule and 90 day suspension over testing positive with Marijuana? [34:21] Would you rather have unlimited movies or unlimited games? [36:50] Who do you prefer: Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) or Hermione Granger (Emma Watson)? [37:40]

Would you rather have X-Ray vision or the ability to fly? [37:58]

F***, Marry, Kill “WWE Edition 7”: Emma, Eva Marie, Kaitlyn [38:52]

