Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou | UFC 220 and Bellator 192 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 368

UFC 220 [2:16]

Cost of the UFC PPV Cost goes up $5 [2:44]

What’s the PPV buy rate for UFC 220? [5:26]

Stipe Miocic vs Francis Ngannou [6:21]

Is Stipe Miocic the greatest UFC Heavyweight Champion of all time? [11:44]

Daniel Cormier vs Volkam Oezdemir [19:11]

Bellator 192 [23:07]

Rampage vs Chael Sonnen [23:36]

Douglas Lima vs Rory MacDonald [25:57]

John Danaher on the Joe Rogan podcast [27:11]

CTE [32:46]

Michael Bisping gets paid a lot [36:36]

Yoel Romero sues the supplement company that caused him to fail the USADA drug test [38:20]

Jon Jones passes a polygraph test [40:06]

Tony Ferguson vs Khabib Nurmagomedov [41:27]

Vitor Belfort denied his show money [42:38]

Carlos Condit vs Matt Brown [45:03]

#AskTheNuts

If the UFC had a pie eating contest, who would win? [47:17]

Joe Rogan vs Jimmy Smith… who wins and how? [47:46]

Cormier doesn’t want to fight Stipe because of a potential return to fighting by Cain. Why does DC feel the need to sacrifice for this guy? Isn’t it selfish of Cain to not have his “friend” progress both financially and professionally? [48:20]

What’s next for Stipe? He just dominated the over-promoted, over-hyped Ngannou. Francis seemed to be the biggest threat… The next big thing at heavyweight. Stipe got through him no problem. Do we feel Stipe is the best heavyweight Champion ever? Where does he fall with the all-time greats? [49:00]

Hey guys been a long time since asking a question but since the UFC was sold I have just lost all care, any ideas to maybe help find the love for mma/ufc again? [50:27]

After his loss to Stipe Miocic, do you think Ngannou will be champion in the future? [53:53]

Would you rather see Stipe vs Brock next, Stipe vs DC or Stipe vs Cain? [55:10]

Would you rather be able to eat anything you desire and will always be in great health BUT Nicolas Cage will sit down with you at every meal. He won’t talk, just make a variety of facial expressions. OR you only be able to eat at McDonald’s and get very bad health (Matt don’t worry, for the sake of this question you can eat gluten) BUT once a month you get to have sex with a Scarlett Johansson. [55:48]

Would you rather get one free round trip international plane ticket every year or be able to fly domestic every month for free? [56:54]

What are you thoughts on the new expression “Conorweight”? Which is to call a champ that gets a belt but never defends without fighting. [57:20]

F*** Marry Kill “Most Beautiful Faces of 2017”: Liza Soberano, Sarah Gadon, Thylane Blondeau [58:42]

KNOWLEDGE

Worst rear naked choke ever [1:00:11]

