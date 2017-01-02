Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes | UFC 207 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 321

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes | UFC 207 Results and Recap

Mike Goldberg’s last UFC [2:45]

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes [6:19]

What is next for Ronda Rousey? [11:19]

Is Ronda Rousey going to retire? [13:57]

Ronda Rousey made $3 Million, was it worth it? [18:07]

Dominck Cruz vs Cody Garbrandt [21:34]

Johny Hendricks [25:53]

SBG requiring fighters to have brain scans before turning pro [28:57]

Concussion movie [30:05]

Cris Cyborg and Josh Barnett fail random drug tests [31:16]

Cain Velasquez is pulled from his fight at UFC 207 [34:15]

Fabricio Werdum quote [36:02]

Early weigh ins are causing more fighters to miss weight [37:38]

Uriah Faber trolls Dana White [41:04]

NFL “random” drug test [41:46]

#AskTheNuts

Who will have more fights? Cowboy Cerrone in 2017 or Cain Velasquez the remainder of his career? [42:56]

Should Rousey fight again? [43:55]

Who would be champion if MMA fights were one, five minute round? [44:34]

Do you believe with younger fighters coming up with more tools and experience than in the past, we will see the days of champions defending their belts many times (GSP, Silvia, Jones) are over? With the exception of Mighty Mouse… [46:13]

Has anyone taken a loss as well as Cruz did? Not making any excuses and owning it like a man. [47:19]

Was it ever mentioned during the pay-per-view that it was Goldberg’s last show? [47:53]

Would you rather get stuck in an elevator full of angry Lady Gaga Fans or Justin Bieber Fans? [48:21]

Would you rather be a Jedi or a Sith? [48:53]

What do you like more when it comes to cars: the looks or the performance? [49:32]

F*** Marry Kill: Megan Fox, Natalie Portman, Keira Knightly [50:26]

KNOWLEDGE

National Gun Fight League in MMA [51:48]

Nick and Nate Diaz rolling paper and pipes [53:36]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: