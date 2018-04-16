Poirier vs Gaethje Recap | Rough N Rowdy 3 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 378
Poirier vs Gaethje Recap | Rough N Rowdy 3
UFC on FOX 29 [1:50]
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje [3:42]
Carlos Condit vs Alex Oliveira [8:34]
Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori [9:45]
Nick Diaz suspension over on 4/19/18 [10:54]
Rough N Rowdy 3 Recap [12:28]
Josh Barnett suing a supplement company [20:03]
Rumor of McGregor vs Mayweather in the Octagon with modified rules [25:40]
Cro Cop is passes his Bellator drug test [27:30]
Ray Borg on the MMA Hour [27:27]
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship [30:45]
Mauro Ranallo losing it [33:04]
Caption this Ronda Rousey picture [34:40]
Tony Ferguson’s leg [35:26]
#AskTheNuts
Would you rather have all animals feel compelled to obey you if you come within 10 feet of them OR be given the opportunity to genetically design a pet that will be loyal only to you with the combined DNA of three animals? If so which animals?[37:35]
You must delete two of them from history, along with all of their fights: Carlos Condit, Matt Hughes, Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler [38:08]
Would you rather receive a b****** form Cat Zingano once a week, but also have to receive three leg kicks from Edson Barboza after OR deliver a******* on Mackenzie Dern once a week, but also have to receive a H-BOMB from Dan Henderson after? [38:57]
F*** Marry Kill “Brazilian Women Edition 3”: Camila Alves, Daniela Freitas, Isabeli Fontana [39:45]
