Poirier vs Gaethje Recap | Rough N Rowdy 3 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 378

UFC on FOX 29 [1:50]

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gaethje [3:42]

Carlos Condit vs Alex Oliveira [8:34]

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori [9:45]

Nick Diaz suspension over on 4/19/18 [10:54]

Rough N Rowdy 3 Recap [12:28]

Josh Barnett suing a supplement company [20:03]

Rumor of McGregor vs Mayweather in the Octagon with modified rules [25:40]

Cro Cop is passes his Bellator drug test [27:30]

Ray Borg on the MMA Hour [27:27]

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship [30:45]

Mauro Ranallo losing it [33:04]

Caption this Ronda Rousey picture [34:40]

Tony Ferguson’s leg [35:26]

#AskTheNuts

Would you rather have all animals feel compelled to obey you if you come within 10 feet of them OR be given the opportunity to genetically design a pet that will be loyal only to you with the combined DNA of three animals? If so which animals?[37:35]

You must delete two of them from history, along with all of their fights: Carlos Condit, Matt Hughes, Nick Diaz, Robbie Lawler [38:08]

Would you rather receive a b****** form Cat Zingano once a week, but also have to receive three leg kicks from Edson Barboza after OR deliver a******* on Mackenzie Dern once a week, but also have to receive a H-BOMB from Dan Henderson after? [38:57]

F*** Marry Kill “Brazilian Women Edition 3”: Camila Alves, Daniela Freitas, Isabeli Fontana [39:45]

