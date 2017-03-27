McGregor vs Mayweather | Bellator 180 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 332

McGregor vs Mayweather | Bellator 180

Joe Rogan think Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather [1:08]

Bob Arum was saying the UFC would take 50% of McGregor’s purse [5:10]

If McGregor makes 75 million, what is his incentive to ever fight again? [6:00]

How many PPV buys does McGregor vs Mayweather do? [7:27]

NSAC reduces Conor McGregor’s fine [8:05]

Dana White says the Conor McGregor vs Mayweather fight will happen. What does that mean? [13:43]

Why is Dana White looking so rough now [14:20]

Bellator 180 with Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva, Fedor vs Matt Mitrione, Lorenz Larkin vs Douglas Lima [15:50]

What will Bellator charge for their PPV and how many PPV buys will it do? [16:41]

Ryan Bader signs with Bellator and has an interesting contract [22:04]

Luke Rockhold vs Fabricio Werdum [27:00]

Kelvin Gastelum is eyeing both the 170 and 185 lb titles. How many times can you miss weight before you get shut out of that weight class? [30:27]

Johny Hendricks vs Tim Boetsch and BJ Penn vs Denis Siver [32:16]

Jason Ellis has an MMA fight in King of the Cage against a guy with a record of 14-25. How does that fight get sanctioned? [33:59]

Vitor Belfort vs CM Punk [35:00]

#AskTheNuts

Could Mighty Mouse beat CM Punk? [39:41]

What about women in the 115 lb division? [39:42]

How many CM punks does it take to beat Rumble? [40:15] When in the F are the Diaz brothers fighting? [40:52]

Has The Boogeyman vs The Eagle been officially booked? [41:58]

Would you like to see Jon Jones get a warm up fight when he returns or fight for the title right away? [42:22]

Would you rather talk like Yoda or Breathe like Darth Vader? [43:20]

Would you rather have ten wishes and you can’t wish for money or have $100 billion? [43:33] Would you rather have infinite Knowledge or Infinite Power? [44:37]

F***, Marry, Kill “WWE Edition 4”: Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Natalya [45:28]

KNOWLEDGE

Dave Chapelle is has 2 new comedy specials out on Netflix [46:40]

Angela Magana Instagram [48:52]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

GODADDY

Check out our GoDaddy Promo Codes:

$0.99 .com code MMANUTS99

30% Off New Orders code MMANUTS30

$1/Month Economy Hosting for 12 months code MMANUTS1H



