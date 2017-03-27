McGregor vs Mayweather | Bellator 180 | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 332
McGregor vs Mayweather | Bellator 180
Joe Rogan think Conor McGregor can beat Floyd Mayweather [1:08]
Bob Arum was saying the UFC would take 50% of McGregor’s purse [5:10]
If McGregor makes 75 million, what is his incentive to ever fight again? [6:00]
How many PPV buys does McGregor vs Mayweather do? [7:27]
NSAC reduces Conor McGregor’s fine [8:05]
Dana White says the Conor McGregor vs Mayweather fight will happen. What does that mean? [13:43]
Why is Dana White looking so rough now [14:20]
Bellator 180 with Chael Sonnen vs Wanderlei Silva, Fedor vs Matt Mitrione, Lorenz Larkin vs Douglas Lima [15:50]
What will Bellator charge for their PPV and how many PPV buys will it do? [16:41]
Ryan Bader signs with Bellator and has an interesting contract [22:04]
Luke Rockhold vs Fabricio Werdum [27:00]
Kelvin Gastelum is eyeing both the 170 and 185 lb titles. How many times can you miss weight before you get shut out of that weight class? [30:27]
Johny Hendricks vs Tim Boetsch and BJ Penn vs Denis Siver [32:16]
Jason Ellis has an MMA fight in King of the Cage against a guy with a record of 14-25. How does that fight get sanctioned? [33:59]
Vitor Belfort vs CM Punk [35:00]
#AskTheNuts
Could Mighty Mouse beat CM Punk? [39:41]
What about women in the 115 lb division? [39:42]
How many CM punks does it take to beat Rumble? [40:15] When in the F are the Diaz brothers fighting? [40:52]
Has The Boogeyman vs The Eagle been officially booked? [41:58]
Would you like to see Jon Jones get a warm up fight when he returns or fight for the title right away? [42:22]
Would you rather talk like Yoda or Breathe like Darth Vader? [43:20]
Would you rather have ten wishes and you can’t wish for money or have $100 billion? [43:33] Would you rather have infinite Knowledge or Infinite Power? [44:37]
F***, Marry, Kill “WWE Edition 4”: Alexa Bliss, Carmella, Natalya [45:28]
KNOWLEDGE
Dave Chapelle is has 2 new comedy specials out on Netflix [46:40]
Angela Magana Instagram [48:52]
Video
Audio
