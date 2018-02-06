Machida vs Anders Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 370
Machida vs Anders Results and Recap
Superbowl [1:42]
Machida vs Anders [7:00]
Schevenko vs Cachoeira [9:50]
More weight cutting [14:48]
Anderson Silva tested positive for synthetic testosterone [18:20]
Max Holloway injured [19:33]
FOX paying $3 billion for the rights to Thursday Night Football [22:00]
Adalaide Byrd will continue to judge in Nevada [23:30]
Head injuries and dementia [24:22]
UFC 225 coming to Chicago [27:00]
Mickey Gall Sponsor [29:15]
Anthony Rumble Johnson [30:14]
Floyd Mayweather [31:10]
UFC 233 poster [32:05]
#AskTheNuts What are your early predictions for Stipe vs DC and Mighty Mouse vs TJ? [33:36]
How would you fix the UFC? [35:14]
Who would win in a MMA Fight in their “Prime”: Jackie Chan or Jet Li? [37:30]
Would you rather have a rewind button or a pause button on your life? [37:50]
Would you rather spend the day with your favorite athlete or your favorite movie star? [38:26]
F*** Marry Kill “Star Wars Edition”: Jyn Erso, Padme Amidala, Rey [38:46]
KNOWLEDGE
Music documentary May It Last [40:00]
Squat Magic [42:45]
