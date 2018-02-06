Machida vs Anders Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 370

Machida vs Anders Results and Recap

Superbowl [1:42]

Machida vs Anders [7:00]

Schevenko vs Cachoeira [9:50]

More weight cutting [14:48]

Anderson Silva tested positive for synthetic testosterone [18:20]

Max Holloway injured [19:33]

FOX paying $3 billion for the rights to Thursday Night Football [22:00]

Adalaide Byrd will continue to judge in Nevada [23:30]

Head injuries and dementia [24:22]

UFC 225 coming to Chicago [27:00]

Mickey Gall Sponsor [29:15]

Anthony Rumble Johnson [30:14]

Floyd Mayweather [31:10]

UFC 233 poster [32:05]

#AskTheNuts What are your early predictions for Stipe vs DC and Mighty Mouse vs TJ? [33:36]

How would you fix the UFC? [35:14]

Who would win in a MMA Fight in their “Prime”: Jackie Chan or Jet Li? [37:30]

Would you rather have a rewind button or a pause button on your life? [37:50]

Would you rather spend the day with your favorite athlete or your favorite movie star? [38:26]

F*** Marry Kill “Star Wars Edition”: Jyn Erso, Padme Amidala, Rey [38:46]

KNOWLEDGE

Music documentary May It Last [40:00]

Squat Magic [42:45]

Video

Audio

