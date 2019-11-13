KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 451

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast

Greg Hardy vs Alexander Volkov [2:20]

KSI vs Logan Paul 2 [3:40]

#UFC this weekend [12:35]

The Rock and Nick Diaz on Ariel’s show [13:40]

Nate Diaz retires and un-retires [15:50]

King Mo retires [17:06]

GSP gets married [18:05]

Rizin Bellator poster [19:55]

Darren Till training Tyson Fury [20:39]

Bellator 226 injury [24:45]

Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes [25:51]

Tweet of the week [26:43]

#AskTheNuts

KNOWLEDGE

Video

Audio

