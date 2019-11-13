KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 451
KSI vs Logan Paul 2 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast
Greg Hardy vs Alexander Volkov [2:20]
KSI vs Logan Paul 2 [3:40]
#UFC this weekend [12:35]
The Rock and Nick Diaz on Ariel’s show [13:40]
Nate Diaz retires and un-retires [15:50]
King Mo retires [17:06]
GSP gets married [18:05]
Rizin Bellator poster [19:55]
Darren Till training Tyson Fury [20:39]
Bellator 226 injury [24:45]
Cris Cyborg vs Amanda Nunes [25:51]
Tweet of the week [26:43]
