Justin Gaethje vs Edson Barboza Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 421

Jorge Masvidal vs Darren Till [3:01]

Anthony Pettis vs Stephen Thompson [6:15]

Justin Gathje vs Edson Barboza [8:01]

All #UFC PPV’s are on ESPN+ [8:29]

Conor McGregor retires again [16:11]

TJ Dillashaw fails a drug test and gives up his title [21:17]

Uriah Faber coming out of retirement [23:40]

Upcoming fights [25:37]

Tony Ferguson’s mental issues [29:08]

Kamaru Usman on the Joe Rogan podcast [31:25]

Meisha Tate pics leaked [33:29]

Weird stat of the week [35:17]

Tweet of the week [36:15]

#AskTheNuts [37:03]

Michael Bisping is getting inducted into to the UFC Hall of Fame. Is he worthy and why or why not? [37:03]

If you could write a few lines into the UFC Code Of Conduct, what would they be? [38:25]

Which upset was a bigger win at 170, Masvidal or Pettis? [38:59]

1) If you could choose 3 out of these 9 options, which would you chose from:- Perfect Health- Choose/Keep Body Type- Super Strength- Heal Others Illness- Super Intelligence- Find Love Forever- Talk To Deceased Loved Ones- Change 3 things from the past- Unlimited Money

2) What is your favorite curse word?

3) What profession other than yours would you like to attempt AND what profession would you not like to do?

4) If heaven exists, what would you like to hear God say when you arrive at the pearly gates?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #37” (Female Wrestlers #17): Bayley, Paige, Sonya Deville

KNOWLEDGE

Plane crash

Russian Slapping Championship

Weird tattoo

