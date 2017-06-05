Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway | UFC 212 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 340

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway | UFC 212 Results and Recap

Whats the PPV Buy rate for UFC 212? [1:20]

Jose Aldo vs Max Holloway [2:01]

Vitor Belfort vs Nate Marquardt [6:20]

Alexander Gustafsson vs Glover Teixeira [9:41]

Rory MacDonald is making $400K per fight in Bellator [11:58]

Roy Nelson signs with Bellator [13:58]

Is Bellator’s talent level close to where Strikeforce was? [15:00]

Mark Hunt’s lawsuit progresses [16:15]

Angela Magana [20:30]

Germaine De Randamie is going to move back to 135 lbs [24:58]

What should the UFC do with Cyborg? [26:42]

Cat Zingano going off on the UFC about the Fighter Retreat [28:18]

NYSAC denies Anthony Johnson’s appeal for Daniel Cormier’s weigh in [31:34]

Battle of the Network Stars return to TV [32:40]

#AskTheNuts

Will Rory MacDonald be a 2 division champ in Bellator? [36:59]

Not to take anything from Rodrigo’s thing, but would you rather see Eddie Bravo get flown to space to see the spherical Earth, or see Brian Callen actually be funny? [37:28]

I love Max and the meteoric rise through the ranks, but how long do you think it will take Frankie to take that belt from him and then move on to become the first 3 division world champion? [37:58]

Get to know the nuts (lighting round)….[38:50]

1. Where did you attend college?

2. What kind of car do you drive?

3. How many times have you been in love?

4. How many kids do you have?

5. What’s your dream job?

6. Where’s the best place you’ve ever taken a vacation?

7. What’s your biggest regret?

8. Republican or Democrat?

9. What’s your biggest pet peev?

10. What’s your favorite movie?

11. What’s the best concert you’ve attended?

Would you rather watch a high joe rogan and nick diaz commentating on a gsp fight or a high joe rogan and nate diaz commentating on a connor mcgregor fight? (You can only choose one) [43:33]

Which fast food offers more value for money: Subway or McDonalds? [44:32]

Would you rather be in a relationship where you were beaten or cheated on? [44:50]

F*** Marry Kill “Female DC Characters”: Black Canary, Starfire, Wonder Woman [45:00]

KNOWLEDGE

Gatorade’s new flavor [46:39]

