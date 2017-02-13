Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie | UFC 208 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 327

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie | UFC 208 Results and Recap

Do you like having 3 commentators for a UFC broadcast? [1:11]

Does the UFC own Mike Goldberg’s voice in perpetuity? [4:08]

What is with the UFC’s Lightweight Rankings? [5:06]

Holly Holm vs Germaine de Randamie [8:17]

Anderson Silva vs Derek Brunson [20:18]

Jacare vs Tim Boetsch [24:57]

Glover Teixeira vs Jared Cannonier [27:00]

Jim Miller vs Dustin Poirier [27:05]

UFC 208 final thoughts [30:32]

Does the UFC need to have 12 fights on a card? [32:31]

Max Holloway vs Jose Aldo announced [33:52]

Mike Goldberg tweeted out that he will be bcak in action soon. Where will he end up? [34:23]

Cris Cyborg may get a retroactive therapeutic use exemption [35:09]

Yoel Romero starts a Go Fund Me for Michael Bisping [36:53]

#AskTheNuts

You guys are given an opportunity to earn $50,000 BUT, in order to do so, you must take TWO devastating shots from one of the fighters below: Option #1: Mark Hunt Option #2: Shane Carwin (UFC 116 Carwin, of course) Option #3: Anthony “Rumble” Johnson Option #4: Roy Nelson OR…. for $75,000, a 45 second jiu-jistsu match with Rousimar Palhares, knowing there is a chance that he might hold a submission for too long. Nuts, who ya pickin’? and why? [38:55]

Did the UFC make a mistake by starting up a featherweight division for women instead of a flyweight division? There are many women struggling to make 115 lbs and too many women who fight at 135 lbs because they are too big to make 115 lbs. 125 lbs would be a happy medium, agree? [41:25]

A lot of people will say Anderson Silva is the greatest of “all time”, I don’t believe that is true. If he was in his prime today he would get merked, given that fact division is stacked and more well rounded. True or false? [42:15]

Do you think Anderson Silva deserved that win last night? [43:34]

Do you think Dana White insidiously does not want Conor Mcgregor to fight Floyd Mayweather because he knows if Conor makes that amount of money he can retire and can hurt the drought in the UFC? [43:44]

Is UFC 208 the ugliest win yet in women’s mma? [45:20]

Especially after the boring drab that was 208 do you think that this will be the year that people really start tuning into Bellator and finally start watching One FC? [45:47]

Does Holm deserve an instant rematch? [46:50]

1.Nover, Brunson, and Holm got robbed or what? 2.What can you say about referees and judges at last night’s UFC 208? [47:00]

I must have been watching a different UFC 208 last night, Alternative Winners? [47:30]

Trust the bell or defend yourself at all times? [47:40]

Anderson’s new walkout song… hit or s***? [48:09]

Which fighter would you like to see in the octagon for 3 rounds with Donald Trump? Other than Cyborg [48:40]

Who is better musician overall? Prince or Freddie Mercury from Queen? [49:12]

Would you rather date a celebrity of your choice or your crush/the hottest person you know? [49:51]

Would you rather get a dream vacation for two weeks or spend or spend five days with anyone in the world, but you must stay in your hometown? [50:05]

F*** Marry Kill “Beautiful People” Edition: Angelina Love, Madison Rayne, Velvet Sky [50:34]

KNOWLEDGE

Brick in washing machine [51:45]

New Sponsor [54:36]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: