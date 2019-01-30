Fedor vs Bader Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 414

Fedor vs Bader Recap

Just Bleed Jr. [5:30]

Bellator 214 [6:15]

Fedor vs Bader [6:28]

Aaron Pico vs Henry Corrales [11:15]

Jake Hager vs J.W. Kiser [13:46]

This weekend’s UFC card [15:23]

NSAC commission ruling on Conor, Khabib and Jon Jones [16:30]

Chuck Norris 5K run [22:40]

Stephen A. Smith [23:42]

The UFC will not release Fabricio Werdum from his contract [24:44]

Elderly Fight Club [26:20]

Shaq vs [29:26]

Tweet of the week [31:50]

#AskTheNuts

If you had to explain to someone who was in a coma for the last 5 years what’s been happening in MMA what would you tell them?

What is your best memory of the WEC? Fight, fighter, event, ownership, management, anything?

Who has the best championship belt in MMA? UFC, Bellator, One FC, Strikeforce, PFL ?

1) Would you rather have the legs of a frog OR the head of a fly?

2) Would you rather know all the secrets of space OR know all the secrets of the ocean?

3) Would you rather never be able to leave your house OR only be able to be in your house for five minutes at a time?

4) Would you rather be an extra in a really good movie OR have a big part in a really bad movie?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #30” (WWE Wrestlers #10): Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, Toni Storm

KNOWLEDGE

