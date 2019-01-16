Dillashaw vs Cejudo Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 412
#UFC Dillashaw vs Cejudo [1:58]
Fedor vs Bader [5:33]
Champ vs Champ fights [6:50]
Tyron Woodley wants to move up to middleweight [8:40]
Cat Zingano looks hotter with the eye patch [11:14]
Paige Van Zant [12:36]
Holly Holm getting divorced [13:37]
No more 145 for Amanda Nunes [14:56]
Frank Mir, professional wrestler [ 16:45]
Anderson Silva wants the TRT exemption back in the UFC [17:42]
Nate Diaz and Khabib twitter beef [18:54]
Jon Jones new twitter profile pic [21:30]
Firas Zahabi and Conor McGregor beef [23:23]
#AskTheNuts
Kinda disrespectful pose on TJ. Ever seen this before on a ufc promo poster? Your thoughts?
After losing his third title fight at UFC 232, can we say that Alexander Gustafsson is the greatest UFC fighter to not win a belt? If not, who is?
If you could only see one of these rematches in 2019 which one would you pick? McGregor/Diaz, Nunes/Cyborg, Jones/DC?
1. Will Jones get his belt stripped again in the future?
2. Will we see DC vs Lesnar this year?
3. Will the move to ESPN be as much of a shitshow to find the right channel as it was with Fox?
4. Which current champs do you think will keep and/or lose their belts this year?
F***/marry/run for your life… Laura Sanko, Megan Olivi, Karen Bryant.
What are your early predictions for Jones vs Smith? Who wins and how?
1) Who would win in a trilogy fight if they fought today: Forest Griffin OR Mauricio “Shogun” Rua?
2) Would you rather be hung by a noose OR be decapitated by a guillotine?
3) Would you rather inform a room of first grade students that their favorite pets have died tragically OR explain to a room of first grade students how sex works in graphic detail?
4) Would you rather go back to age 5 with everything you know now OR know now everything your future self will learn?
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #28” (Glamour Models #9) Alyssa Nicole Pallett, Cherry Dee, Katie Downes
