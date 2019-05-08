Cowboy vs IaQuinta | UFC | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 426

Cowboy vs IaQuinta

Cowboy Cerrone vs Al IaQuinta #UFC [2:32]

Canelo vs Jacobs [8:39]

Anthony Rumble Johnson [14:00]

Bellator [16:42]

UFC 237 [17:22]

Brock Lesnar retired from fighting [18:08]

Felice Herrig tears ACL [20:27]

Tweet of the week [21:30]

#AskTheNuts [22:18]

Has MMA ever made you emotional, like to the point of crying?

What are your early predictions for Jones vs Santos?

What’s next for cowboy?

1) Would you rather it never stops snowing (the snow never piles up) OR never stops raining (the rain never causes floods)?

2) Buy or Sell: Which company has the better super-heroes? DC (Superman, Batman, Wonder Women e etc.) or Marvel (Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow e etc.)? Also what’s your favorite super-hero and what female super-hero it’s the hottest?

3) Champion, Gatekeeper and Bellator: You know how this works guys. Choose one to become a champion in his respective weight division, one to be a gatekeeper and one you believe would do better in Bellator. (Light Heavyweight #1): Alexander Gustafsson, Daniel Cormier and Thiago Santos?

4) Champion vs. Contender Game: Same as last show guys! I take a former UFC champion, someone that he had defeated or lost before and ask if a fight between them would have a different outcome today. Today’s former UFC champion is Stipe Miocic. So today is ask you who would win if they fought today:

– Stipe Miocic vs. Alistair Overeem

– Stipe Miocic vs. Francis Ngannou

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #42” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #14): Brittany Snow, Emily Blunt and Rose Byrne

KNOWLEDGE

