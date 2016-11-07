Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez | UFC 205 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 314

UFC 205 [1:51]

What will the PPV buys be for UFC 205? [2:38]

Chris Weidman vs Yoel Romero [5:56]

Tyron Woodley vs Stephen Thompson [9:51]

Conor McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez [14:00]

UFC’s plan for the future [22:11]

Ronda Rousey said her fight against Amanda Nunes will be one of her last ones [25:21]

Jose Aldo’s coach said retirement is off the table [27:09]

Fabricio Werdum posts a Nike picture to Instagram and loses his commentating job [28:00]

Donald Cerrone wants to fight Demain Maia at UFC 297. Who wins? [28:56] Miesha Tate thinks the UFC should make a 125 lb women’s division before they make a 145 lb division [30:42]

Luke Rockhold injured and fight with Jacare cancelled [31:33]

Mark Hunt files a lawsuit against the UFC [32:20]

What is the sleeper fight at UFC 205? [33:13]

What change/skill would you add to make your favorite fighter better? [34:09]

Is Ronda Rousey a stereotypical bully? [34:55]

What should be done when a fighter misses weight by a wide margin? [35:18]

How did this Luque vs Muhammed fight get on this card? [36:41]

Who has a better shot at beating Maia, who is undoubtedly up next for a shot: Woodley or Wonderboy? [37:00]

Hypothetically if McGregor loses to Alvarez, then goes back to FW and loses his belt in his next fight what does this do to his stock? Will people still be as interested in him? [37:39]

Should the Evans-Kennedy fight just be considered a “loser leaves town” kind of match? [38:26]

Also If Rashad beats Kennedy where does he go in the middleweight division? [39:05]

If Khabib wins against Johnson, will we see a number one contender match between him and El Cucuy? [40:30]

This is without a doubt THE best card in the history of MMA from a stacked talent perspective. That being said the sleeper fight here that in my opinion could be a FOTN candidate is Jim Miller vs Thiago Alves. ARE U KIDDING ME?!?! Awesome fight! How does this one play out? [40:44]

How do you see the UFC in 10 years time? I personally see the company fail because of the way they treat fighters. [42:43]

When looking at the card as a whole, what grade would you give the UFC for their first card in NY? [43:37]

”Who da fook is dat guy” vs Frankie Edgar is a fight every true fan is looking forward to. Who should I bet on in that one and why? [44:02]

What happens 1st, McGregor defends his 145 belt or CM Punk gets a 2nd chance in the Octagon? [45:32]

Tony Ferguson vs Donald Cerrone at 155, who takes it? [45:44]

Who would win, an army of 500 Cris Cyborg’s or 1500 Joanna Jędrzejczyk’s? [46:08]

Would you rather Date someone 10 years older than you or Date someone 10 years younger than you? [47:29] Would you rather your face on the 20$ bill or your hometown named after you? [47:39] Would you rather have a beer with the humble Demian Maia or smoke weed with crazy Nick Diaz? [47:47] Fuck Marry Kill: Jennifer Lawrence, Anna Kendrick, Emma Watson [47:59]

Joe Rogan’s new special [50:10]

