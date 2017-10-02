Conor McGregor | Fabricio Werdum | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 354
Conor McGregor | Fabricio Werdum
Brock Lesnar [0:58]
Fabricio Werdum getting lippy [2:06]
Chuck Liddell vs Chael Sonnen in Bellator [5:08]
Mayweather vs McGregor estimated 132 million pirated views [6:40]
Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz rumors for UFC 219 [8:52]
Conor also wants to only show up for the weigh ins and the fight. How will this workout under the new ownership? [10:29]
Conor McGregor is confident he would beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch [12:30]
Rashad Evans thinking about going back to light heavyweight versus retiring [14:36]
Bisping wants to fight DC after GSP. Who wins? [16:12]
Overeem vs Ngannou. Who wins? [17:12]
Andrea Lee pulled from her UFC 216 debut [17:57]
CBD will no longer be prohibited by WADA in 2018 [19:07]
UFC 3 rumored to have Pride mode. WIll the third one be the charm? [20:02]
Johny Hendricks is heading to Jackson Winklejohn. Will it make a difference at this point in his career? [21:30]
#AskTheNuts
What are your guys take on the story about some chick claiming to be Nick Diaz’ wife? [23:08]
Also did you see Conor’s drunken club scuffle? [24:09]
What upcoming fights are you most excited about? [24:17]
Who do you think DC should fight next? and do you think he will win his next fight? [24:56]
Would you rather live in the wilderness far from civilization or live on the streets of a city as a homeless person? [26:05]
Would you rather the general public think you are a horrible person but your family be very proud of you or your family think you are a horrible person but the general public be very proud of you? [26:33]
Would you rather never use social media sites / apps again or never watch another movie or TV show? [26:59]
F*** Marry Kill “WWE Australian Girls Edition”: Billie Kay, Emma, Peyton Royce? [27:10]
