Conor McGregor | Fabricio Werdum | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 354

Conor McGregor | Fabricio Werdum

Brock Lesnar [0:58]

Fabricio Werdum getting lippy [2:06]

Chuck Liddell vs Chael Sonnen in Bellator [5:08]

Mayweather vs McGregor estimated 132 million pirated views [6:40]

Conor McGregor vs Nate Diaz rumors for UFC 219 [8:52]

Conor also wants to only show up for the weigh ins and the fight. How will this workout under the new ownership? [10:29]

Conor McGregor is confident he would beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch [12:30]

Rashad Evans thinking about going back to light heavyweight versus retiring [14:36]

Bisping wants to fight DC after GSP. Who wins? [16:12]

Overeem vs Ngannou. Who wins? [17:12]

Andrea Lee pulled from her UFC 216 debut [17:57]

CBD will no longer be prohibited by WADA in 2018 [19:07]

UFC 3 rumored to have Pride mode. WIll the third one be the charm? [20:02]

Johny Hendricks is heading to Jackson Winklejohn. Will it make a difference at this point in his career? [21:30]

What are your guys take on the story about some chick claiming to be Nick Diaz’ wife? [23:08]

Also did you see Conor’s drunken club scuffle? [24:09]

What upcoming fights are you most excited about? [24:17]

Who do you think DC should fight next? and do you think he will win his next fight? [24:56]

Would you rather live in the wilderness far from civilization or live on the streets of a city as a homeless person? [26:05]

Would you rather the general public think you are a horrible person but your family be very proud of you or your family think you are a horrible person but the general public be very proud of you? [26:33]

Would you rather never use social media sites / apps again or never watch another movie or TV show? [26:59]

F*** Marry Kill “WWE Australian Girls Edition”: Billie Kay, Emma, Peyton Royce? [27:10]

