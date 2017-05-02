Chuck Liddell | Anderson Silva | Al Iaquinta | ESPN | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 336
Klitschko vs Joshua [1:12]
ESPN making some cutbacks, will this affect the UFC’s new television deal [2:13]
Fertittas launch an investment firm [5:56]
Al Iaquinta [8:44]
Anderson Silva wants a fight against Yoel Romero for an interim belt at UFC 212 or he’s retiring [10:47]
Why do former UFC Champions think the the belt is theirs? [12:28]
Vitor Belfort vs Nate Marquardt [14:27]
Chuck Liddell looks to be in fighting shape. Is a comeback imminent? [16:10]
Ryan Bader making bank in Bellator from sponsors [19:20]
Big John McCarthy said the Daniel Cormier weighed 236 pounds when he walked into the cage to fight Anthony Johnson [21:41]
TJ Dillashaw vs Codry Garbrandt on TUF [24:03]
Frank Mir considers fighting in Japan [26:47]
Do you think this bulky GSP body will help or hurt his performance? [29:00]
Angela Magana talking a ton of smack about Cyborg [31:30]
New Mark Hunt doll [32:34]
Paige VanZant selling her wares [33:24]
Sage Northcutt has weird leg muscles [34:19]
#AskTheNuts
If you’re Ronda Rousey, would you take another fight for 2 million even though you know you are going to get your ass kicked? [35:42]
Who’s your favorite fighter other people call boring? [37:25]
Why is Derek Lewis a huge betting fave over Mark Hunt? Surely his style is custom designed to get KTFO by Hunt. Do you guys agree? [39:51]
Would you rather have (in your opinion) the world’s best job that pays really well, but not be able to have a family and spouse or have an average job but you get to raise a family and get married? [40:54]
Would you rather stop animal abuse or stop pollution? [41:19]
Would you rather sleep with a woman with tan skin and blonde hair or black hair pale skin? [41:46]
F***, Marry, Kill “WWE Edition 6”: Candice Michelle, Victoria, Michelle McCool [42:18]
KNOWLEDGE
Silicon Valley [43:00]
American Gods [43:10]
Books [45:09]
