Chuck Liddell | Anderson Silva | Al Iaquinta | ESPN | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 336

Klitschko vs Joshua [1:12]

ESPN making some cutbacks, will this affect the UFC’s new television deal [2:13]

Fertittas launch an investment firm [5:56]

Al Iaquinta [8:44]

Anderson Silva wants a fight against Yoel Romero for an interim belt at UFC 212 or he’s retiring [10:47]

Why do former UFC Champions think the the belt is theirs? [12:28]

Vitor Belfort vs Nate Marquardt [14:27]

Chuck Liddell looks to be in fighting shape. Is a comeback imminent? [16:10]

Ryan Bader making bank in Bellator from sponsors [19:20]

Big John McCarthy said the Daniel Cormier weighed 236 pounds when he walked into the cage to fight Anthony Johnson [21:41]

TJ Dillashaw vs Codry Garbrandt on TUF [24:03]

Frank Mir considers fighting in Japan [26:47]

Do you think this bulky GSP body will help or hurt his performance? [29:00]

Angela Magana talking a ton of smack about Cyborg [31:30]

New Mark Hunt doll [32:34]

Paige VanZant selling her wares [33:24]

Sage Northcutt has weird leg muscles [34:19]

#AskTheNuts

If you’re Ronda Rousey, would you take another fight for 2 million even though you know you are going to get your ass kicked? [35:42]

Who’s your favorite fighter other people call boring? [37:25]

Why is Derek Lewis a huge betting fave over Mark Hunt? Surely his style is custom designed to get KTFO by Hunt. Do you guys agree? [39:51]

Would you rather have (in your opinion) the world’s best job that pays really well, but not be able to have a family and spouse or have an average job but you get to raise a family and get married? [40:54]

Would you rather stop animal abuse or stop pollution? [41:19]

Would you rather sleep with a woman with tan skin and blonde hair or black hair pale skin? [41:46]

F***, Marry, Kill “WWE Edition 6”: Candice Michelle, Victoria, Michelle McCool [42:18]

KNOWLEDGE

Silicon Valley [43:00]

American Gods [43:10]

Books [45:09]

Video

Audio

