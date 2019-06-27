BKFC 6, UFC and Bellator Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 433

BKFC6, UFC and Bellator Recap

BKFC6 Recap [2:06]

Artem Lobov vs Paulie Malinaggi [2:47]

Chris Leben loses [8:30]

UFC Korean Zombie vs Renato Moicano [9:13]

Bellator [12:15]

Diego Sanchez no longer with Jackson Wink [14:18]

Dana White trying to overturn Jon Jones loss to Matt Hamill [16:33]

Jose Aldo signs 8 fight deal [21:08]

Francis Ngannou vs Junior Dos Santos [22:36]

Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm stare down [23:50]

Dana White is a king [25:38]

Robbie Lawler vs Colby Covington announced [28:10]

Tweet of the week [28:49]

PVZ and Cat Zingano [29:50]

#AskTheNuts [30:55]

ESPY’s MMA Fighter of the Year Nominations; Israel Adesanya, Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo

What’s the worst injury you have ever seen in MMA history?

What fighter have you hated but over the years have ended up loving?

Favorite fighter that always loses?

Suppose in 6 months, three new fighting games are being released. - Bellator MMA 2K20 - Fight Night Champion BKB Edition - UFC 4 You can only buy one. Which are you picking up and why?

Re: Bieber vs Cruise UFC fight. Does this kind of moneygrab which only hurts MMA credibility piss you off? What next? Does CMPunk‬ fight the winner? WTF?

I get it that #BKFC is all about a good scrap, but will they ever have fighters that focus on defense and NOT getting hit? Seems that they have zero “elusive” fighters.

Aaron Pico was touted as the “Lebron James” of MMA as a prospect, but is now 4-3 with three brutal KOs. Is it too early to call him a bust? What should Bellator do with him now?

Is it just me or are these fight nights better than the PPV’s lately?

1) I was thinking here what type of guy Henry Cejudo is and I came up with some theories. I appreciated the thumb up, middle and down response. - Henry Cejudo is the type of guy to inform the Olympics that he won a gold medal. - Henry Cejudo is the type of guy be denied admittance to a roller coaster. - Henry Cejudo is the type of guy that talks down to you while looking up. - Henry Cejudo is the type of guy to get a fake ID, just to add 3 inches to his actual height. - Henry Cejudo is the type of guy that gets picked on by school kids when he goes to pick up his own kids at their elementary school.

2) Here is a challenge to both of you. How you will build the BEST fighter, from the WORST fighters in the UFC?

3) If you guys were in a band, what kind of music would you guys play? Also what the band be called? Regurgitated tampon- hard rock

4) You guys woke up and discovered you were the only men on United States. You need to repopulate the nation, so who is 10 women you guys would choose to do so? (It can be any women that you guys want).

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #49” (MMA Made Me Came #1 AKA Matt’s must difficult choice. Gun to the head, you must choose): Cris Cyborg, Gina Carrano (Prime) and Mackenzie Dern

