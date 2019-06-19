Bellator 222 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 432

Bellator 222 Recap

Bellator 22 Recap [2:57]

Fedor resigns with Bellator [9:05]

UFC vs Bellator [10:38]

Conor McGregor’s UFC earnings [11:49]

UFC does Cyborg dirty [15:20]

BKFC 6 [16:16]

Joe Rogan sponsor’s Nascar driver [17:42]

Tweet of the week [20:35]

PVZ’s huge gash [21:04]

#AskTheNuts [22:09]

Why are people still complaining for Bellator to change their name?

Todd Duffee says he’ll be back August/September. How do you think he’ll go in the heavyweight division?

How would you rank the 3 recent retirees in who had the best career – Gustafsson, King Mo, Chael?

1) Would you rather break out in uncontrollable dance every time someone hums, or never be able to sing again?

2) Would you rather marry the hottest person alive that would give you incredible sex or marry the smartest person alive that would make you incredible rich?

3) Would you rather meet your favorite fictional character or your favorite musician? If so who would the individual be?

4) Would you rather be able to see your own future or be able to see everyone’s future but your own?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #48” (Hollywood Give Me Wood #20 AKA Ingo’s must difficult choice. Gun to the head, you must choose): Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Lawrence and Scarlett Johansson



