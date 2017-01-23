Bellator 170 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 324

Bellator 170 Results and Recap | Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen

Bellator 170 Results and Recap [1:32]

Paul Daley vs Brennan Ward [1:49]

Tito Ortiz vs Chael Sonnen [3:34]

Hisaki Kato vs Ralek Gracie [13:08]

UFC Fight Night -January 28th [15:55]

Donald Cerrone vs Jorge Masvidal [16:12]

Andrei Arlovksi vs Francis Ngannou [17:30]

Travis Browne training at Blackhouse MMA [19:19]

Tim Kennedy retires [20:59]

Bret Rogers has been fondling men in jail [22:22]

Johny Hendricks vs Hector Lombard at 185 [25:17]

Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi [27:04]

Nate Diaz applies for a boxing license in Nevada [28:58]

Tyron Woodley claims he’s the worst treated champion in UFC history [29:45]

TJ Dillashaw has a new logo [32:10]

Chris The Crippler Leben real estate agent [34:36]

#AskTheNuts

Ortiz/Sonnen looked like a worked fight. Ortiz appeared to tap out during the D’arce choke and Sonnen released it split second later. There’s lots of UFC fighters claiming the same. Here’s a link with the video. Thoughts? [35:55]

Would you rather live in the poorest part of Haiti or richer than Bill Gates and more powerful than Trump via a deal with Satan? [39:03]

Would you rather be sixteen and pregnant or have curable cancer? [39:47]

Who would win a fight: Rambo or The Terminator [40:19]

F*** Marry Kill Brazilian Edition: Kyra Gracie, Claudia Gadelha, Herica Tiburcio [41:20]

