Anthony Pettis vs Max Holloway | UFC 206 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 318

Anthony Pettis vs Max Holloway | UFC 206 Preview

Donald Cerrone vs Matt Brown [2:26]

Anthony Pettis vs Max Holloway [5:18]

Matt Hughes and Chuck Liddell let go by the UFC [10:59]

Eddie Bravo says on the Joe Rogan Fight Companion that Mike Goldberg is leaving the UFC [12:30]

Can the UFC lose Goldberg or Rogan? [14:06]

Lucas Middlebrook and Leslie Smith leave the PFA [18:00]

New MMA Association formed with Bjorn Rebne y, GSP, Cowboy, Tim Kennedy, Cain Velasquez, TJ Dillashaw [18:33]

Jon Jones on the Joe Rogan Experience [21:58]

Conor McGregor gets a boxing license in the state of California [30:25]

Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather. Would this be the biggest PPV buy ever? [31:32]

Fabricio Werdum unsure if he wants to fight in the UFC anymore [33:03]

Cain Velasquez has surgery scheduled right after his fight against Fabricio Werdum [33:32]

Tyron Woodley says he’s not obligated to give Stephen Thompson a rematch [34:20]

#AskTheNuts

With all the events of this week (the firing of Matt Hughes and Chuck Liddell and Joann Calderwood not getting comped tickets) are we officially in the Corporate era of the UFC? [35:50]

Is DJ that good of a fighter, or is he fighting low calibre fighters that make him seem that way? [37:35]

What is your take on Rogan and Goldberg being replaced? [38:54]

KNOWLEDGE

Woman puts a Wolf into submission [40:55]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY: