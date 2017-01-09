2016 MMA Awards | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 322
2016 MMA Awards
Fighter of the year [2:11]
Conor McGregor 2-1, won the 155 lb title-1st person to hold to titles at the same time
Michael Bisping 3-0, beat Anderson Silva, Luke Rock hold for the title and Dan Henderson
Donald Cerrone moved up to 170 went 4-0, finished all 4 fights – Oliveira, Cote, Story and Brown
Cody Garbrandt 4-0, won Bantamweight title, – Augusto Mendes, Almeida, Mizugaki and Cruz
Amanda Nunes 3-0, beat Shevchenko, Finished Meisa Tate in the 1st round for the Bantamweight title, finished Ronda Rousey in 48 seconds.
Which fighter had the worst year [5:29]
CM Punk 0-1 Has his first fight in the UFC after years of preparation, comes in hot, throws no punches gets takn down, starched and submitted
Holly Holm 0-2, Loses the Title To Meisha Tate and then loses her next fight to Shevchenko – gets title fight at 145lbs in February of 2017
Rafael Dos Anjos 0-2, Loses title to Eddie Alvarez and loses next fight to Tony Ferguson – Moves up to 170 lbs
Luke Rockhold 0-1, Loses title to Michael Bisping by coming into the fight too cocky. Also gets injured preparing for Jacare. Fight gets cancelled.
Jon Jones 1-0, gets popped for an anti-estrgen supplement – gets 1 year suspension
Ronda Rousey 0-1, losses her fight in 48 seconds to AManda Nunes. Did zero press for the fight.
Who had a better performance, CM Punk vs Mickey Gall or Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes? [6:28]
Fight of the year [8:52]
Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 2 at UFC 202
Robbie Lawler vs Carlos Condit at UFC 195
Cub Swanson vs Doo Ho Choi at UFC 206
Miesha Tate vs Holly Holm at UFC 196
KO of the year [11:55]
Michael Page KO’s Evangelista Santos via flying knee at Bellator 158 caves his skull in
Conor McGregor KO’s Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205
Stipe Miocic KO’s Fabricio Werdum at UFC 198
Michael Bisping KO’s Luke Rockhold at UFC 199
Lando Vannata KO’s John Makdessi via spinning wheel kick at UFC 206
Submission of the year [13:50]
Nate Diaz subs Conor McGregor via rear naked choke at UFC 196
Miesha Tate subs Holly Holm via rear naked choke at UFC 200
Ben Rothwell subs Josh Barnett via gogo Choke at UFC on FOX 18
Mackenzie Dern subs Montana Stewart via oomaplata/rear naked choke at Legacy FC 61
Biggest upset of the year [15:49]
Amanda Nunes KO’s Ronda Rousey at UFC 207
Cody Garbrandt defeats Dominick Cruz via unanimous decision at UFC 207
Michael Bisping KO’s Luke Rockhold at UFC 199
Nate Diaz subs Conor McGregor at UFC 196
When someone wins the title, should they defend the belt once before looking for super fights? [19:21]
Story of the year [20:27]
UFC is sold for 4.2 Billion Dollars
Mike Goldberg and Joe Silva leave the UFC
USADA suspensions
Unions
Quote of the year [22:57]
I’m not surprised mother fuckers – Nate Diaz
Who da fook is that guy – Conor McGrgeor
I’ve got a huge cock Joe – Jon Jones
You’re playing touch butt with that dork in the park – Nate Diaz
PED suspension of the year [24:32]
Jon Jones
Brock Lesnar
Cris Cyborg – 2nd positive test
Josh Barnett – 4th positive test
Walkout song of the year [26:42]
Mickey Gall – Oh Mickey
CM Punk – Cult of Personality
Ronda Rousey – Bad Reputation
Uriah Faber – California
WTF moment of the year [28:19]
Mayhem Miller misses weight by 24 pounds for his fight in Venator
Mike Goldberg doesn’t get a proper send off from the UFC
Russian Borat announcer for the Fedor vs Fabio Maldando fight
Predictions for 2017 [31:23]
Jacare vs Tim Boetsch [34:54]
BJ Penn vs Yair Rodriguez [36:15]
#AskTheNuts [38:21]
KNOWLEDGE
Ronda Rousey Memes [45:47]
