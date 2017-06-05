“The Voice” Michael Schiavello Concludes Stint with AXS TV
AXS TV FIGHTS sent off longtime commentator “The Voice” Michael Schiavello in epic fashion on June 2nd as LEGACY FIGHTING ALLIANCE 13 delivered finish after finish during the Australian’s final broadcast with the network. In honor of Schiavello’s last event with the network, above is a tribute to his eight years and over 250 events on AXS TV FIGHTS. Schiavello will be moving back to his home country of Australia with his family.
In one of the top highlights , Dominick Reyes (6-0) landed a potential KO of the year with a first round headkick against Jordan Powell (8-7):
Taunting usually leads to instant karma 😈😈😈 #LFA13 @LFAfighting @DomReyes pic.twitter.com/wILsasRDzV
— AXS TV Fights (@AXSTVFights) June 3, 2017
Full highlights from the live broadcast are below:
Official results for LFA 13 are as follows:
- Curtis Millender def. Kevin Holland via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Karen Darabedyan def. Sam Liera via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 1:46 Round
- Dominick Reyes def. Jordan Powell via KO (Kick) 0:53 in Round 1
- Alonzo Menifield def. Khadzhi Bestaev via Verbal Submission (Strikes) 4:01 Round 1
- Maikel Perez def. Trent Meaux via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 4:00 Round 1
- Herdem Alacabek def. Antonio Arroyo via Submission (Rear Naked Choke) 3:51 Round 1
- Kyler Phillips def. Jonny Quiroz via Unanimous Decision (29-28, 29-26, 29-26)