Kevin Lee vs Magomed Mustafaev Full Fight Video

Kevin Lee vs Magomed Mustafaev Full Fight Video

Kevin Lee vs Magomed Mustafaev at UFC Fight Night 99 on November 19th, 2016. Lee wins via Rear-Naked Choke in the 2nd Round.

Kevin Lee has a professional record of 16-3. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 56% of the time. * of those wins coming via submission and 1 via KO/TKO. In fights that he loses, 1 is from KO/TKO, 1 from submission and 1 via decision.

Magomed Mustafaev has a professional record of 13-2, In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 100% of the time. 9 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 4 coming via submission. In fights that he loses, 2 are from submissions.

Kevin Lee is scheduled to fight Edson Barboza on April 21st, 2018 at UFC Fight Night 128.