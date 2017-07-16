Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier Full Fight Video

Jon Jones vs Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 on January 3, 2015. Jones wins via Unanimous Decision.

Jon Jones has a professional record of 22-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 68% of the time. 9 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 6 via submission. His one loss is a DQ loss to Matt Hamill for an illegal elbow.

Daniel Cormier has a professional record of 19-1. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 64% of the time. 6 of those wins via KO/TKO and 6 via submission. His one loss is to Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier are scheduled to fight again at UFC 214 on July 29th, 2017.