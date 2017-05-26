Alexander Gustafsson vs Jimi Manuwa Full Fight Video

Alexander Gustafsson vs Jimi Manuwa at UFC Fight Night 37 on March 8th, 2014. Gustafsson wins via TKO in the 2nd Round.

Alexander Gustafsson has a professional record of 17-4. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 67% of the time. 10 of those wins coming via KO/TKO and 3 coming via submission. In fights that he lost, 2 are from decision, 1 from KO/TKO, and 1 from submission.

Jimi Manawa has a professional record of 17-2. In fights that he wins, he finishes his opponent 94% of the time. 15 of those wins are from KO/TKO and 1 via submission. In fights that he lost, 2 are from KO/TKO.

Jimi Manauwa is scheduled to fight at UFC 214 on July 29th, 2107.

Alexander Gustafsson is scheduled to fight Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 109 on May 28th, 2017.