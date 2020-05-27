UFC Mike Tyson | MMANUTS MMA Podcast EP # 477

Tyron Woodley vs Gilbert Burns card [5:16]

Henry Cejudo retirement photo [10:45]

Jessica Eye vs Cynthia Calvillo main event [11:45]

When do you stop a fight? [13:58]

Mike Tyson [17:40]

Mike Perry [20:22]

TRT Belfort [22:46]

Rich Franklin on Mike Swick’s podcast [24:05]

GOAT talk [27:23]

Mackenie Dern [28:36]

