Paul vs Woodley 2 Results | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 547
Paul vs Woodley 2 Results
Derrick Leiws vs Chris Daukaus [3:40]
Belal Mohammed vs Stephen Thompson [7:51]
This is Sparta! [8:21]
Illegal technique [8:40]
Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley 2 [12:15]
Chael Sonnen has issues [18:52]
UFC 269 Payouts [21:19]
Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier [22:10]
Special rules fight in the UFC? [23:26]
Sean Stickland in SUG [25:54]
Showtime kick from WEC 10 years ago [27:38]
Black Widow [30:01]
Claudia Gadelha retires [31:03]
Tweet of the week [33:34]
#AskTheNuts [35:19]
KNOWLEDGE [40:09]
