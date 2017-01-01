Ashley Salazar is a MMA ring card girl, Playboy model, MMA Fighter, Maxim model and actress. Ashley Salazar served 6 years in the United States Air Force

and earned her associates degree in Applied Sciences. She was born in Aurora, IL in June of 1984. She began acting and modeling at the age of 14. Ashley also enjoys managing models across the country. To do this she uses her combined experience as a model and a photographer when developing and managing models. Another passion of Ashley Salazar is amateur mma, she competes as a hobby and loves the work out because it helps keep her in great shape.

Ashley Salazar

