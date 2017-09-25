UFC Fight Night | Bellator 183 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 353

UFC Fight Night | Bellator 183 Results and Recap

Gokhan Saki [1:30]

OSP vs Okami [2:27]

Bellator 183

Benson Henderson [2:55]

Roy Nelson’s Bellator debut [3:51]

Paul Daley vs Lorenz Larkin [4:11]

Aaron Pico maybe with KO of the year [4:19]

Josh Rosenthal back reffing at Bellator 183 [5:52]

Army of Fedors [6:20]

GSP, dark places, and UFC censorship [9:08]

Edmond Tarverdyan wnats Ronda Rousey to have her next fight against Cris Cyborg [14:57]

Gina Carrano [16:32]

Adalaide Byrd getting the rest of the year off [17:08]

Rumor of Conor McGregor to address the US Congress with regards to the Ali Act [18:38]

Jeremy Stephens fires back at Conor McGregor [21:24]

Dustin Poirier vs Anthony Pettis and Matt Brown vs Diego Sanchez on 11/11 [22:10]

Matt Brown is retiring [22:33]

Carlos Condit wants a fight in December or January [23:06]

USADA is thinking about GPS tracking all athletes with an app [24:00]

#AskTheNuts

Who was more boring? Benson Henderson or GSP? [26:14]

Do the other 2 title fights on the GSP-Bisping card get you excited for the card now? Or do you still not care to see GSP fight just like everyone else. [28:25]

Thoughts on Rockhold’s octagon interview after the win? [30:40]

Ferguson vs Lee. Is it for the real title in your opinion given Conor has and most likely will be AWOL? [31:34]

Holly Holm vs Cris Cyborg, thoughts? [32:40]

Cain Velasquez never fights but his gym has his teammates cut extreme amounts of weight not to be in his division. This seems very selfish and not very sportsman to me. Do you feel the same? [33:57]

Would you rather be able to see 10 minutes into your own future or 10 minutes into the future of anyone but yourself? [35:08]

Would you rather be famous when you are alive and forgotten when you die or unknown when you are alive but famous after you die? [36:46]

Would you rather go to jail for 4 years for something you didn’t do or get away with something horrible you did but always live in fear of being caught? [37:00]

F*** Marry Kill “UFC Octagon Girl Edition”: Camila Oliveira, Rachelle Leah, Vanessa Hanson? [37:33]

KNOWLEDGE

The Mad Pooper [39:05]

The Deuce [41:32]

