UFC Dustin Poirier vs Anthony Pettis Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 360

UFC Dustin Poirier vs Anthony Pettis Results and Recap

Clay Guida vs Joe Lauzon [2:05]

Andrei Arlovski vs Junior Albini [2:17]

Matt Brown vs Diego Sanchez [2:56]

Dustin Poirier vs Anthony Pettis [4:28]

Jon Jones Rumor [7:15]

Anderson Silva flagged by USADA [8:47]

Michael Bisping replaces Anderson Silva in the fight against Kelvin Gastulem [9:38]

Conor McGregor loses his mind at Bellator 187 pushes a ref and slaps an official [12:45]

Paulo Costa [17:20]

Bellator announces an 8 man Heavyweight tournament to crown a champion in 2018 [18:30]

Cro Cop returns [22:10]

Frankie Edgar out of fight with Max Holloway at UFC 218 [23:27]

Cruz out of his fight at UFC 219 with broken arm [23:49]

John Danaher on GSP’s fight camp problems and weight [24:38]

UFC top 5 P4P list [28:42]

#AskTheNuts

Is Jackson MMA still a top gym? [30:30]

If you were running the UFC, how would you put it out of business? [31:49]

I know you guys didn’t like the last 2 EA sports UFC games but do you think you will be getting EA sports UFC 3? And have you seen the trailers for the upcoming game? [33:07]

Would you rather have sex while Mike Goldberg stays in the room watching, makes the play-by-play and when you are finish he says “And it’s all over, just like that” or have sex with someone, that instead or moaning and saying sexy things, stay the whole time talking like Mike Goldberg and have the same voice? [34:50]

Would you rather live in the Walking Dead universe or Game Of Thrones universe? [35:36]

Would you rather live a world ruled by cats or ruled by dogs? [38:05]

F*** Marry Kill “Brazilian Celebrity Edition 2”: Charlize Theron, Nina Dobrev, Olivia Culpo [39:09]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

