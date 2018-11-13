UFC Cowboy vs Perry | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 405

Cowboy vs Perry

#UFC Donald Cerrone vs Mike Perry [2:26]

Yair Rodriguez vs Korean Zombie [7:31]

Chris Leben KO’s Phil Baroni in WBKFF [9:42]

Rumble weighs 285 and may come back to fight at Heavyweight [12:26]

ONEFC getting into eSports [14:01]

Rick Story retires [15:00]

TJ Dillashaw to fight Henry Cejudo at 125 [16:43]

Paige VanZant vs Rachel Ostovich [17:42]

#AskTheNuts

Rumors of the Brock Lesnar vs DC fight slipping away because Lesnar resigned with the WWE. Is there any way we could get a DC vs GSP at some sort of catchweight and who wins?

Do you think you could kick bas ruttens ass if he was sleep deprived for 5 days and you had a legit camp? 1)

I was thinking here what type of guy is Tony Ferguson and I came up with some theories. I appreciated the thumb up, middle and down response. (It’s a Internet Joke guys) - Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to choke himself out to go to sleep. - Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to take points away from a referee. - Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to sit on the toilet facing the opposite way. - Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to jack off first and turn the porn on later. - Tony Ferguson is the type of guy to fuck you in the ass with sun shades left on.

2) After the fight, what should be Mike Perry new nickname? - Mike “Aluminum Foil” Perry - Mike “No Ground Game” Perry - Mike “I Try To Be Black” Perry

3) I ask this question before, but this time you guys must delete TWO from history along with all of their fights and yes I choose your favorites: BJ Penn, Chuck Liddell, Nick Diaz, Rich Franklin.

4) How do you guys think of this MEGA CARD that I created with today’s fighters available? What would you guys like and dislike? It’s just for fun anyway. MAIN CARD Heavyweight – Daniel Cormier (c) vs Brock Lesnar (For UFC Heavyweight Championship) MAIN EVENT Light Heavyweight – Jon Jones vs Alexander Gustafsson (For UFC Light Heavyweight Championship) Middleweight – Robert Whittaker (c) vs Kelvin Gastelum (For UFC Middleweight Championship) Welterweight – Tyron Woodley (c) vs Georges St-Pierre (For UFC Welterweight Championship) Lightweight – Khabib Nurmagomedov (c) vs Max Holloway (c) (For UFC Lightweight Championship)

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #21” (Glamour Models #2) Gemma Atkinson, Lucy Pinder, Melissa Riso

