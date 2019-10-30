UFC 244 Preview | Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 449
UFC 244 Preview | Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz | MMANUTS MMA Podcast
Demain Maia vs Ben Askren [1:50]
Bellator Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson 2 [8:11]
Rory MacDonald vs Douglas Lima [9:30]
Baby Slice gets his win overturned [11:05]
Nick Newell loses [12:31]
Orion Starr fights in Bellator[13:42]
UFC 244 Preview [15:27]
Nate Diaz controversy [15:35]
Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz [18:55]
Randy Couture has a heart attack [23:52]
Jon Jones quote [26:20]
Conor McGregor in Russia [27:15]
Cat Zingano signs with Bellator [28:11]
Jose Aldo vs Marlon Moraes [28:31]
Staredown of the week [29:22]
Tweet of the week [30:12]
#AskTheNuts [33:17]
