UFC 242 Preview | Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 441
BJ Penn in another bar fight [14:04]
Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson 2 [19:20]
Bigfoot Silva vs Gabriel Gonzaga at BKFC 8 [19:58]
Carlos Condit vs Mickey Gall [21:36]
Alexander Gustafsson vs Luke Rockhold [22:36]
Cris Cyborg signs with Bellator [25:12]
CSAC and weight cutting [27:44]
Revenue Sharing [29:41]
Dominick Cruz throwing shade [32:36]
Stipe Miocic [33:32]
Henry Cejudo [35:44]
Junior Dos Santos on Dancing with the stars [36:37]
#AskTheNuts [38:22]
