UFC 242 Preview | Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 441

UFC 242 Preview | Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier

#UFC 242 [2:29]

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Dustin Poirier [3:05]

BJ Penn in another bar fight [14:04]

Frank Mir vs Roy Nelson 2 [19:20]

Bigfoot Silva vs Gabriel Gonzaga at BKFC 8 [19:58]

Carlos Condit vs Mickey Gall [21:36]

Alexander Gustafsson vs Luke Rockhold [22:36]

Cris Cyborg signs with Bellator [25:12]

CSAC and weight cutting [27:44]

Revenue Sharing [29:41]

Dominick Cruz throwing shade [32:36]

Stipe Miocic [33:32]

Henry Cejudo [35:44]

Junior Dos Santos on Dancing with the stars [36:37]

#AskTheNuts [38:22]

KNOWLEDGE

strong>Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

http://HostGator.com – 60% Off Shared Hosting for 3 years code MMA60

One Penny Hosting for 1st Month code MMAONECENT

http://mattressfirm.com – 10% Off code MMANUTS10

http://techforless.com – 5% Off code MMA5OFF

http://shavemob.com – 10% Off code GWNET23

http://DefenseSoap.com – 15% off code mmanuts

http://techforless.com – 5% off code MMAdeal

http://Protectabed.com – 20% off code MMANUTS

http://fujisports.com – 15% Off code MMANUTS

http://butcherbox.com/mmanuts – $10 off + 2 free ribeyes

http://thecbdistillery.com – 15% Off code NUTS15

http://breobox.com – $15 Off code MMANUTS

http://betdsi.eu – $10 free roll code MMA100

http://REM-Fit.com – 20% off code MMANUTS

http://Liquidweb.com – 50% Off Hosting for 3 months code MMA50OFF

$49 off VPS Plans code MMAN49

33% Off VPS Hosting code VPS33OFF

34% Off all plans for 3 months code MMAN34OFF

https://nordvpn.org/mmanuts – 77% off the 3 year plan code mmanuts

http://vapeworld.com – 10% Off code MMA10

http://factor75.com – $40 Off 1st 2 weeks code MMANUTS40

$100 off the first 4 weeks code MMAHOLIDAY

http://platejoy.com – $10 off code MMA10

http://Tirebuyer.com – 7% Off code MMA7 or MMANUTS7

http://smarthome – 10% off code MMANUTS10

$20 Off $100+* code 20OFFMMA

20% Off Insteon code SMART20

*Must include a multi-pack or Insteon product

https://www.123-reg.co.uk – 15% off .co.uk code CO15MMA18

15% off .com code COM15MMA18

20% Off website builder – code WSB20MMA18

http://ketologic.com – 10% Off code MMA10

http://ghostbed.com – $100 Off code MMA19

http://watchshop.com – 20% Off code MMA20

http://mpowerd.com – 20% Off code TAKE20OFF

http://freshly.com – First time users, $40 off 6 meal plan code MIXED40

31% Off the 12 meal plan code MIXED75

http://youngandreckless.com – 25% off code MMA25

http://shopnewrepublic.com – 10% Off code MMA10

http://shopmenlohouse.com – 50% off the first 2 months code MMA2

35% Off + Free Shoes and socks code NUTS35

http://webhostingpad.com – 20% Off hosting code NUTS20OFF

http://magicspoon.com – Free Shipping code MMASPOON

http://keetsa.com – 5% Off any mattress code MMANUTS5POFFKEETSA