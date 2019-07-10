UFC 239 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 435

UFC 239 Recap

Bruce Buffer’s jacket [1:09]

Jon Jones vs Thiago Santos [1:59]

Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm [9:56]

Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren [12:38]

Luke Rockhold vs Jan Blachovich [19:35]

Diego Sanchez vs Michael Chiesa [24:10]

Walmart in the MMA Business [29:08]

Russia slapping championship [30:30]

BKFC6 updated PPV buy rate [32:57]

Julia Budd would like to fight Gabi Garcia in Rizin [34:42]

Tweet of the week [35:37]

#AskTheNuts [37:35]

What makes a good boss? Would you like to work for Dana White?

1) What’s one thing people would never know about you guys just by looking at you?

2) Have you ever made a decision that changed your entire life? If so, what was it?

3) What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done for a women? (Come on be honest guys!)

4) What is your most valuable and most useless skill?

Side Note: Jorge Masvidal is the type of guy to break a record while simultaneously ending one.

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #51” (MMA Made Me Cum #3): Andrea Lee, Cat Zingano and Tecia Torres

KNOWLEDGE [45:29]

