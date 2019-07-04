UFC 239 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 434

UFC 239 Preview

Francis Ngannou vs Junior Dos Santos [2:39]

Demian Maia [5:09]

#UFC 239 Preview [9:48]

Amanda Nunes vs Holly Holm [11:18]

Jeff Novitsky [14:56]

King of the Cage wont let one of their fighters go up to the UFC [17:08]

Jorge Masvidal vs Ben Askren [23:08]

Jan Blakovich vs Luke Rockhold [23:53]

Diego Sanchez vs Michael Chiesa [24:45]

English MMA Association [26:00]

Taxes for fighters [27:48]

BKFC 6 PPV Buy rate [29:37]

TJ Dillashaw open a juice bar [32:47]

Bottle cap challenge winner [33:24]

Cris Cyborg sponsored by Dunkin Donuts [34:50]

PVZ speaks [36:12]

Heather Heat Hardy [37:23]

Tweet of the week [38:04]

#AskTheNuts [39:20]

Why have rankings when the #1 contender is constantly getting passed over for the “more exciting fight”?

What underdog is most likely to win on Saturday?

Jon Jones -588 vs Thiago Santos +434

Amanda Nunes -357 vs Holly Holm +305

Jorge Masvidal +201 vs Ben Askren -233

Jan Blakowicz +155 vs Luke Rockhold -175

Diego Sanchez +263 vs Michael Chiesa -303

What’s one ufc fight you’ve always wanted to see but never happened?

1) What you guys think of this list of other ideas of nicknames that I had for you guys, besides the ones you guys have? I appreciate the thumbs up, middle and down response.

For Matt:

– Matt “Extra Large” Griffith

– Matt “Sex Machine” Griffith

– Matt “Violator” Griffith

For Ingo:

– Ingo “Make It Rain” Weigold

– Ingo “Money Maker” Weigold

– Ingo “Pimp Boss” Weigold

2) What if someone wrote a story about you? Would you be considered a hero or a villain in your story?

3) What if you could change one thing about the world? What would it be?

4) If you had to be one cartoon character, which would you choose?

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #50” (MMA Made Me Cum #2): Claudia Gadelha, Holly Holm and Jessica Eye.

KNOWLEDGE

Long distance love

Airport fun



