UFC 230 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 404

UFC 230 Results and Recap

#UFC 230 recap [1:40]

Daniel Cormier vs Derrick Lewis [2:55]

Chris Weidman vs Jacare Souza [12:21]

Israel Adesanya vs Derrick Brunson [17:30]

Jon Jones deadlifting 635 [20:50]

Floyd Mayweather fighting in RIZIN on NYE [21:24]

Conor McGregor made 50 million and Khabib wants 50 million for his next fight [22:57]

Dana White’s comments on Ben Askren [24:43]

Road FC sign with DAZN to stream their fights [28:00]

Hong Man Choi ys Yi Long [28:50]

#AskTheNuts

Save 2 fighters, the rest get released. Jon Jones, Daniel Cormier, Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Conor McGregor, Cris Cyborg, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Name your favorite matchup that was in talks of happening, but never did.

1) What do you guys think of this fourth list of nicknames that I created for MMA fighters, employees and people in general. Which you like and which you don’t like? I appreciated the thumb up, middle and down response. - BJ “The Pudgy” Penn (More salt Ingo) - Cain “Leg Power” Velasquez - CM “Nobody Cares” Punk - Danny “My Anus” Mainus - Donald “The Annoying Orange” Trump - Joe “It’s Fascinating” Rogan - Jon “Lay & Pray” Fitch - Khabib “Mayhem” Nurmagomedov

2) If you guys where to live in the Wild West, (similar to Red Dead Redemption 2) and you were going to start a gang of people to try survived it, who is 10 UFC fighters you guys would choose to help you? (must be 7 men and 3 women, also they must be current UFC fighters)

3) Last show I asked you guys about a MMA World Cup and to build the United States team, your choices where and I assume you meant in their prime: Daniel Cormier (Heavyweight), Jon Jones (Light Heavyweight), Nick Diaz (Welterweight), Nate Diaz (Lightweight) and Holly Holm (Featherweight or Bantamweight).

I present to you my Brazil team, all in their prime: Fabricio Werdun (Heavyweight), Anderson Silva (Light Heavyweight), Demian Maia (Welterweight), Rafael Dos Anjos (Lightweight) and Cris Cyborg (Featherweight) or Amanda Nunes (Bantamweight). You guys still think your team wins?

I feel I haven’t brought my “A Game” to the FMK, so I put some extra effort on these ladies. F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #20” (Glamour Models #1) Holly Peers, Lindsey Pelas, Rosie Jones

