UFC 228 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 397

UFC 228 Recap

#UFC 228 Recap [2:26]

Nico Montano [3:17]

Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till [6:19]

Jon Jones wants to beat Daniel Cormier two more times [12:22]

Donald Cerrone vs Jackson/Winklejohn [14:55]

Darren Till and USADA [23:05]

Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell date set [26:54]

Anthony Pettis mental block [27:37]

BJ Penn vs Ryan Hall in the works [29:40]

Roy Nelson vs Kharitonov [31:02]

Logan Paul vs Sage Northcutt [32:20]

Trevor Whitman says Rose is still scared to leave her house over the Conor McGregor incident [33:59]

Vagner Rocha Jiu Jitsu match [37:19]

Shane Carwin Bare Knuckle MMA [39:33]

Paige VanZant [41:57]

Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan podcast [42:50]

Nike [45:31]

D*** twist [47:36]

#AskTheNuts

Sage Northcutt’s shirtless twitter posts for the week under or over 50%? [48:30]

Tweet of the week [49:33]

Put a scale just outside of the octagon’s door. All fighters weigh in as they enter. Period. Wouldn’t this force them to fight at a true weight and end all weight cutting? Miss weight, you don’t fight & get fined the purse value. Your thoughts? [49:57]

I like and respect Darren Till but seems like yet another case of a young, flashy, attractive, MARKETABLE, fighter pushed to the head of the line just for UFC profit sake. See Paige, Sage, etc. Surprised at the loss Sat or not so much? [50:20]

Does #UFC228 have the sh***** undercard ever? [51:09]

Are there any fighters below 145 pounds who youse enjoy watching fight? [51:26]

What would be your walk out music and your nickname if youse were UFC fighters? [51:40]

If you had to make 5 fights between 5 #bellator fighters and 5 ufc fighters, what fights would you make? [54:26]

Would you rather be a K1 champion or a Dream Champion? [55:39]Would you rather be known as the first and only man that submitted Demian Maia or as the first and only man that submitted Frank Mir? [55:50]

Would you rather drink all the half-finished drinks in the bar or eat all the half-finished food at the end of the night? [56:12]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #14”: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift

KNOWLEDGE

Fun with monkeys [59:21]

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

