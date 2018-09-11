UFC 228 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 397
UFC 228 Recap
#UFC 228 Recap [2:26]
Nico Montano [3:17]
Tyron Woodley vs Darren Till [6:19]
Jon Jones wants to beat Daniel Cormier two more times [12:22]
Donald Cerrone vs Jackson/Winklejohn [14:55]
Darren Till and USADA [23:05]
Tito Ortiz vs Chuck Liddell date set [26:54]
Anthony Pettis mental block [27:37]
BJ Penn vs Ryan Hall in the works [29:40]
Roy Nelson vs Kharitonov [31:02]
Logan Paul vs Sage Northcutt [32:20]
Trevor Whitman says Rose is still scared to leave her house over the Conor McGregor incident [33:59]
Vagner Rocha Jiu Jitsu match [37:19]
Shane Carwin Bare Knuckle MMA [39:33]
Paige VanZant [41:57]
Elon Musk on the Joe Rogan podcast [42:50]
Nike [45:31]
D*** twist [47:36]
#AskTheNuts
Sage Northcutt’s shirtless twitter posts for the week under or over 50%? [48:30]
Tweet of the week [49:33]
Put a scale just outside of the octagon’s door. All fighters weigh in as they enter. Period. Wouldn’t this force them to fight at a true weight and end all weight cutting? Miss weight, you don’t fight & get fined the purse value. Your thoughts? [49:57]
I like and respect Darren Till but seems like yet another case of a young, flashy, attractive, MARKETABLE, fighter pushed to the head of the line just for UFC profit sake. See Paige, Sage, etc. Surprised at the loss Sat or not so much? [50:20]
Does #UFC228 have the sh***** undercard ever? [51:09]
Are there any fighters below 145 pounds who youse enjoy watching fight? [51:26]
What would be your walk out music and your nickname if youse were UFC fighters? [51:40]
If you had to make 5 fights between 5 #bellator fighters and 5 ufc fighters, what fights would you make? [54:26]
Would you rather be a K1 champion or a Dream Champion? [55:39]Would you rather be known as the first and only man that submitted Demian Maia or as the first and only man that submitted Frank Mir? [55:50]
Would you rather drink all the half-finished drinks in the bar or eat all the half-finished food at the end of the night? [56:12]
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #14”: Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, Taylor Swift
KNOWLEDGE
Fun with monkeys [59:21]
