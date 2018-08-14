UFC 227 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 394

UFC 227 Recap [2:30]

PPV buy rate [2:43]

Cody Garbrandt thinks he got the immediate rematch [5:40]

Eddie Alvarez to Bellator? [7:40]

Bellator WW tournament bracket [9:45]

Shogun [11:45]

Jon Jones has no USADA drug tests for 2018 [15:01]

Paul Harris is more jacked [16:35]

Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier [17:38]

Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmogomedov [18:10]

Khabib and the homeless [20:42]

MMA Flex collection [23:56]

Contender Series wrap up [25:52]

Celebrity MMA [28:34]

Shawne Merriman is making his combat sports debut in a bare knuckle boxing match [31:26]

Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship [32:53]

23 and me [34:25]

Rose and Pat talking trash on Joanna [36:40]

UFC 228 Poster [38:30]

Men can fly [40:07]

Starting offensive lineman for the Browns [41:23]

TUF 1 reunion [42:23]

Colby Covington at the White House with the belt [44:32]

#AskTheNuts

Who wins tweet of the week? [45:27]

If you could fight one movie character who would it be? [48:30]

Would you rather see a brutal knockout or an all out war that goes to decision? [52:36]

Do you think sage northcutt will ever win a title? How much potential does he actually have? [53:27]

If you could create any fight in any city in the world, where you could watch it ringside what/where would it be? (Such as McGregor Vs Khabib in Dublin) [54:00]

What is the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made? [55:18]

Which fictional character would be the most boring to meet in real life? [57:21]

If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose that name? [57:53]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #13” (Celebrities Above 50’s) : Marisa Tomei, Mary-Louise Parker, Nicole Kidman

[58:30]

KNOWLEDGE

Human Punching bag part 2 [1:00:11]

