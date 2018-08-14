UFC 227 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 394
UFC 227 Recap [2:30]
PPV buy rate [2:43]
Cody Garbrandt thinks he got the immediate rematch [5:40]
Eddie Alvarez to Bellator? [7:40]
Bellator WW tournament bracket [9:45]
Shogun [11:45]
Jon Jones has no USADA drug tests for 2018 [15:01]
Paul Harris is more jacked [16:35]
Nate Diaz vs Dustin Poirier [17:38]
Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmogomedov [18:10]
Khabib and the homeless [20:42]
MMA Flex collection [23:56]
Contender Series wrap up [25:52]
Celebrity MMA [28:34]
Shawne Merriman is making his combat sports debut in a bare knuckle boxing match [31:26]
Bare Knuckle Boxing Championship [32:53]
23 and me [34:25]
Rose and Pat talking trash on Joanna [36:40]
UFC 228 Poster [38:30]
Men can fly [40:07]
Starting offensive lineman for the Browns [41:23]
TUF 1 reunion [42:23]
Colby Covington at the White House with the belt [44:32]
#AskTheNuts
Who wins tweet of the week? [45:27]
If you could fight one movie character who would it be? [48:30]
Would you rather see a brutal knockout or an all out war that goes to decision? [52:36]
Do you think sage northcutt will ever win a title? How much potential does he actually have? [53:27]
If you could create any fight in any city in the world, where you could watch it ringside what/where would it be? (Such as McGregor Vs Khabib in Dublin) [54:00]
What is the best and worst purchases you’ve ever made? [55:18]
Which fictional character would be the most boring to meet in real life? [57:21]
If you had to change your name, what would your new name be, and why would you choose that name? [57:53]
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #13” (Celebrities Above 50’s) : Marisa Tomei, Mary-Louise Parker, Nicole Kidman
[58:30]
KNOWLEDGE
Human Punching bag part 2 [1:00:11]
