UFC 226 Recap | Cormier vs Miocic | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 390

UFC 226 Recap [1:30]

UFC 226 PPV Buy Rate [8:20]

Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis [9:06]

Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic [17:32]

Matt Serra security [34:10]

Travis Fulton retires [35:45]

Chuck Liddell pad work [36:31]

Gastulem and Whitaker coaches of next TUF [39:00]

Who would be on your Mount Rushmore of MMA? [40:13]

How great could D.C. Have been if he fought at heavyweight his whole career? [41:13]

Who wins tweet of the week? [42:40]

Any chance Ngannou & Lewis were paid off to suck? A bad fight takes them both out of the hvywt picture & opens the door to hype Brock vs DC (or Stipe). Are you suspicious at all? Both men looked so deliberately bad. Like taking a dive. WTF?

By sucking, Ngannou & Lewis guaranteed that nobody complains about RoidBrock going to the head of the line with a title shot. Suspicious? Looks like they both threw their fight

Nick Diaz vs Nate Diaz, who wins and how? How would Alexander Gustafsson do in the heavyweight division?

If Cris Cyborg fought in the men’s featherweight division, could she beat any of the top 5? Holloway, Ortega, Aldo, Edgar, Stephens, Swanson.

What is your favorite and least favorite word?

What turns you on creatively, spiritually or emotionally and What turns you off?

If you could get away with punching the face of ONE UFC Fighter without repercusions, who would it be?

Champion, Gatekeeper, Bellator (This is the new game I come up for you guys. The way this work is that you choose someone to become UFC Champion in a weightclass that they can fight, choose someone to become a eternal UFC Gatekeeper in a weightclass that they can fight and someone that you believe that can have a better future in Bellator) “Edition #1”: Anderson Silva, Demian Maia, Fabricio Werdum

