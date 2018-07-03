UFC 226 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 389

UFC 226 Preview

UFC 226 Preview [1:30]
Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic [3:10]
Max Holloway vs Brain Ortega [7:44]
Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis [10:20]
Will the PFL be successful? [15:31]
The Ultimate Fighter house is for sale [17:20]
Bellator ne streaming partner DAZN [19:02]
Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 [23:22]
Fight pass on xbox blows [26:39]
Contender Series [28:11]
Daniel Cormier thinks cheaters should be out of the GOAT talk [30:28]
Bellator 201 weights [31:38]
Rosa Namajunas is still shook over McGregor incident [34:41]
TRT Belfort is back [36:21]
Retirements [37:00]
Travis Fulton fight [37:58]
Paige VanZant [40:25]
