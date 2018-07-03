UFC 226 Preview | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 389

UFC 226 Preview [1:30]

Daniel Cormier vs Stipe Miocic [3:10]

Max Holloway vs Brain Ortega [7:44]

Francis Ngannou vs Derrick Lewis [10:20]

Will the PFL be successful? [15:31]

The Ultimate Fighter house is for sale [17:20]

Bellator ne streaming partner DAZN [19:02]

Chuck Liddell vs Tito Ortiz 3 [23:22]

Fight pass on xbox blows [26:39]

Contender Series [28:11]

Daniel Cormier thinks cheaters should be out of the GOAT talk [30:28]

Bellator 201 weights [31:38]

Rosa Namajunas is still shook over McGregor incident [34:41]

TRT Belfort is back [36:21]

Retirements [37:00]

Travis Fulton fight [37:58]

Paige VanZant [40:25]

