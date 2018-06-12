UFC 225 Recap | Whittaker vs Romero | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 386
UFC 225 Recap | Whittaker vs Romero
UFC 225 Recap [1:35]
CM Punk vs Mike Jackson [1:57]
Alistair Overeem vs Curtis Blaydes [7:01]
Andrei Arlovski vs Tai Tuivasa [8:39]
Holly Holm vs Megan Anderson [10:08]
Colby Covington vs Rafael Dos Anjos [11:04]
Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero [13:02]
UFC 225 PPV Buy Rate [17:52]
Dana White says he’s moving weigh ins back to afternoons [18:16]
Ronda Rousey is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Is she worthy? [20:54]
Matt Serra is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Is she worthy? [22:06]
Should Michael Bisping be in the UFC Hall of Fame? [23:37]
High Rollers BJJ tournament [25:27]
Miesha Tate has a baby [26:40]
Stipe Miocic training with Ryan Bader [28:49]
Justin Gathje vs Al Iaquinta [29:15]
Renzo Gracie fighting again [29:46]
List of the highest paid athletes [32:35]
Ken Shamrock [32:01]
Tweet of the week [32:42]
Shouldn’t we call CM Punk CMSHemp? [36:15]
Why don’t wrestlers wrestle? [36:26]
F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #8”: Kaley Cuoco, Rachel Bilson, Sofía Vergara [39:52]
