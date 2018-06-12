UFC 225 Recap | Whittaker vs Romero | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 386

UFC 225 Recap | Whittaker vs Romero

UFC 225 Recap [1:35]

CM Punk vs Mike Jackson [1:57]

Alistair Overeem vs Curtis Blaydes [7:01]

Andrei Arlovski vs Tai Tuivasa [8:39]

Holly Holm vs Megan Anderson [10:08]

Colby Covington vs Rafael Dos Anjos [11:04]

Robert Whittaker vs Yoel Romero [13:02]

UFC 225 PPV Buy Rate [17:52]

Dana White says he’s moving weigh ins back to afternoons [18:16]

Ronda Rousey is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Is she worthy? [20:54]

Matt Serra is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Is she worthy? [22:06]

Should Michael Bisping be in the UFC Hall of Fame? [23:37]

High Rollers BJJ tournament [25:27]

Miesha Tate has a baby [26:40]

Stipe Miocic training with Ryan Bader [28:49]

Justin Gathje vs Al Iaquinta [29:15]

Renzo Gracie fighting again [29:46]

List of the highest paid athletes [32:35]

Ken Shamrock [32:01]

#AskTheNuts

Tweet of the week [32:42]

Shouldn’t we call CM Punk CMSHemp? [36:15]

Why don’t wrestlers wrestle? [36:26]

F*** Marry Kill “Celebrity Edition #8”: Kaley Cuoco, Rachel Bilson, Sofía Vergara [39:52]

KNOWLEDGE

