UFC 224 Recap | Bellator 199 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 382

Bellator 198 Dinner pics [1:53]

Bellator 199 Recap [3:17]

UFC 224 Recap [7:14]

Amanda Nunes vs Raquel Pennington [7:17]

Jacare Souza vs Kelvin Gastulem [10:52]

Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Cooper [15:34]

John Liniker vs Keleher [20:03]

Lyoto Machida vs Vitor Belfort [20:17]

Chuck Liddell is coming back [23:30]

UFC and ESPN+ deal [27:52]

Yair Rodriguez is cut form the UFC from turning down 2 fights [30:32]

Nate Diaz vs GSP at 155 [32:14]

Nick Diaz thinks his IV was tainted when he fought GSP [33:22]

USADA giving away free t shirts to fighters who have passed 25 drug tests [36:35]

Frankie Edgar getting another title shot [37:52]

Supreme Court allows states to gamble [38:50]

Rumor of Ariel Helwani going to ESPN [43:23]

NLRB and Leslie Smith [44:37]

#AskTheNuts

True or False [46:49]

Mario Yamasaki plans to attend John McCarthy referee courseCan you name some male fighters who Amanda Nunes could undoubtedly beat? [47:48]

I’m way more interested in the Bellator HW grand prix than anything the UFC has done lately, why don’t they do tournaments instead of always handing out interim belts? [49:05]

Would you rather lose all of your memories from birth to now OR lose your ability to make new long term memories? [51:33]

Would you rather get slammed by Rampage Jackson via Ricardo Arona style OR eat Anderson Silva’s knee’s like Rich Franklin? [52:32]

Would you rather take a 12-6 elbow from Jon Jones OR a Soccer kick from a Pride Shogun? [53:44]

When is McKenzie “Big Country” Dern, is going to be feed to Schevchenko, with Mario Yamasaki hopefully, so we can be done with this cringe train? [54:17]

F*** Marry Kill “Most Beautiful Faces of 2017 Edition #2: : Alexandra Daddario, Barbara Palvin, Keira Knightley [54:45]

KNOWLEDGE

Joe Rogan Conor McGregor art [57:19]

