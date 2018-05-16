UFC 224 Recap | Bellator 199 Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 382
Bellator 198 Dinner pics [1:53]
Bellator 199 Recap [3:17]
UFC 224 Recap [7:14]
Amanda Nunes vs Raquel Pennington [7:17]
Jacare Souza vs Kelvin Gastulem [10:52]
Mackenzie Dern vs Amanda Cooper [15:34]
John Liniker vs Keleher [20:03]
Lyoto Machida vs Vitor Belfort [20:17]
Chuck Liddell is coming back [23:30]
UFC and ESPN+ deal [27:52]
Yair Rodriguez is cut form the UFC from turning down 2 fights [30:32]
Nate Diaz vs GSP at 155 [32:14]
Nick Diaz thinks his IV was tainted when he fought GSP [33:22]
USADA giving away free t shirts to fighters who have passed 25 drug tests [36:35]
Frankie Edgar getting another title shot [37:52]
Supreme Court allows states to gamble [38:50]
Rumor of Ariel Helwani going to ESPN [43:23]
NLRB and Leslie Smith [44:37]
#AskTheNuts
True or False [46:49]
Mario Yamasaki plans to attend John McCarthy referee courseCan you name some male fighters who Amanda Nunes could undoubtedly beat? [47:48]
I’m way more interested in the Bellator HW grand prix than anything the UFC has done lately, why don’t they do tournaments instead of always handing out interim belts? [49:05]
Would you rather lose all of your memories from birth to now OR lose your ability to make new long term memories? [51:33]
Would you rather get slammed by Rampage Jackson via Ricardo Arona style OR eat Anderson Silva’s knee’s like Rich Franklin? [52:32]
Would you rather take a 12-6 elbow from Jon Jones OR a Soccer kick from a Pride Shogun? [53:44]
When is McKenzie “Big Country” Dern, is going to be feed to Schevchenko, with Mario Yamasaki hopefully, so we can be done with this cringe train? [54:17]
F*** Marry Kill “Most Beautiful Faces of 2017 Edition #2: : Alexandra Daddario, Barbara Palvin, Keira Knightley [54:45]
KNOWLEDGE
Joe Rogan Conor McGregor art [57:19]
