UFC 223 Recap | Nurmagomedov vs Iaquinta | McGregor | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 377
UFC 223 Recap | Nurmagomedov vs Iaquinta
Conor McGregor [3:31]
What happens punishment wise to Conor McGregor? [9:07]
What is the total amount of dollars that McGregor will have to pay out in fines? [13:43]
Is this Conor McGregor issue good or bad for the sport? [15:41]
How do you feel about Conor McGregor now? [16:47]
How long will McGregor be suspend for? [18:14]
If this incident was caused by anybody else would they still be in the UFC? [20:21]
Khabib Nurmagomedov vs A Iaquinta [23:49]
Rose Namajunas vs Joanna [26:24]
Brock Lesnar is coming back to the UFC [29:27]
Look how huge Rumble Johnson is [30:20]
Paul Harris gets KO’d [31:29]
Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gathle [32:49]
Rafael Dos Anjos vs Colby Covington [33:09]
Ben Rothwell finally gets suspended by USADA [33:50]
Cris Cyborg publicly supporting a union [34:22]
Matt Brown tears ACL. Out of fight with Carlos Condit [35:15]
Joe Rogan kicks hard [35:35]
Ronda Rousey being Ronda Rousey [36:16]
#AskTheNuts
Is Max Holloway greatest Hawaiian fighter if he beats Khabib on 6 days notice? [36:34]
Is Thug @rosenamajunas the most elusive fighter in the octagon since @SpiderAnderson and/or @lyotomachidafw? Who’s more elusive right now? [37:07]
Would you rather see Conor vs Khabib or Ferguson vs Khabib? And who do you think has a better chance to beat Nurmagomedov? [37:31]
Dana said he’d like to have the winner of Miocic vs Cormier fight Lesnar. Wouldn’t the UFC be better served giving Brock some tune-up fights like most Fighters? [38:24]
Do you think the UFC will ever discount PPV prices because of f***** up fight cards like 223? [39:20]
Would you rather watch a Jon Fitch vs Jake Shields fight with Brian Stann and Kenny Florian on commentary OR a old man building a Kayak with “It’s Fedor Guy” and a super high Joey Diaz on commentary? [39:44]
You must delete two of them from history, along with all of their fights: Anthony Pettis, Connor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz [40:05]
Would you rather receive the WORST blowjob of ALL TIME by Cat Zigano OR deliver the BEST anal of ALL TIME to Bethe Correia? [40:40]
F*** Marry Kill “X-Men Comics Edition #2”: Jean Grey, Mystique, Psylocke
Subscribe on iTunes:
Video
Audio
Podcast: Download
Podcast (podcast-audio): Download