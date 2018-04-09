UFC 223 Recap | Nurmagomedov vs Iaquinta | McGregor | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 377

UFC 223 Recap | Nurmagomedov vs Iaquinta

Conor McGregor [3:31]

What happens punishment wise to Conor McGregor? [9:07]

What is the total amount of dollars that McGregor will have to pay out in fines? [13:43]

Is this Conor McGregor issue good or bad for the sport? [15:41]

How do you feel about Conor McGregor now? [16:47]

How long will McGregor be suspend for? [18:14]

If this incident was caused by anybody else would they still be in the UFC? [20:21]

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs A Iaquinta [23:49]

Rose Namajunas vs Joanna [26:24]

Brock Lesnar is coming back to the UFC [29:27]

Look how huge Rumble Johnson is [30:20]

Paul Harris gets KO’d [31:29]

Dustin Poirier vs Justin Gathle [32:49]

Rafael Dos Anjos vs Colby Covington [33:09]

Ben Rothwell finally gets suspended by USADA [33:50]

Cris Cyborg publicly supporting a union [34:22]

Matt Brown tears ACL. Out of fight with Carlos Condit [35:15]

Joe Rogan kicks hard [35:35]

Ronda Rousey being Ronda Rousey [36:16]

#AskTheNuts

Is Max Holloway greatest Hawaiian fighter if he beats Khabib on 6 days notice? [36:34]

Is Thug @rosenamajunas the most elusive fighter in the octagon since @SpiderAnderson and/or @lyotomachidafw? Who’s more elusive right now? [37:07]

Would you rather see Conor vs Khabib or Ferguson vs Khabib? And who do you think has a better chance to beat Nurmagomedov? [37:31]

Dana said he’d like to have the winner of Miocic vs Cormier fight Lesnar. Wouldn’t the UFC be better served giving Brock some tune-up fights like most Fighters? [38:24]

Do you think the UFC will ever discount PPV prices because of f***** up fight cards like 223? [39:20]

Would you rather watch a Jon Fitch vs Jake Shields fight with Brian Stann and Kenny Florian on commentary OR a old man building a Kayak with “It’s Fedor Guy” and a super high Joey Diaz on commentary? [39:44]

You must delete two of them from history, along with all of their fights: Anthony Pettis, Connor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, Nate Diaz [40:05]

Would you rather receive the WORST blowjob of ALL TIME by Cat Zigano OR deliver the BEST anal of ALL TIME to Bethe Correia? [40:40]

F*** Marry Kill “X-Men Comics Edition #2”: Jean Grey, Mystique, Psylocke

Subscribe on iTunes:

Video

Audio

THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY:

