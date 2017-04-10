UFC 210 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 334

UFC 210 Results and Recap

UFC 210 [1:06]

NYSAC [2:10]

Rashad Evans and Jon Jones sitting next to each other [2:52]

Charles Oliveria vs Will Brooks [3:20]

Thiago Alves vs Patrick Cote [3:52]

Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi [4:22]

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson [11:22]

Kelvin Gastulem suspended for weed [20:18]

Lorenz Larkin wants to have a grappling match against Gabi Garcia [24:05]

UFC 211, Eddie Alvarez vs Dustin Poirier in on the prelims [25:16]

Cowboy vs Robbie Lawler at UFC 213 [26:48]

Jeff Mayweather was saying that Dana White was trying to take a 80/20 split of McGregor’s money [26:54]

Gleison Tibau has shrunk [27:48]

#AskTheNuts

One will protect you, the other 3 will try to kill you. Miesha Tate, Holly Holm, Ronda Rousey, Cat Zingano. Who protects you? [28:32]

WME seems to be f****** with everything we as fans have been accustomed to with regard to how the sport is run. There has been a backlash from fans obviously. But how much more will the fighters put up with and do you think we will see a mass exodus to Bellator and other orgs in the near future? [30:04]

Hey guys been awhile since I posted a question, I have been a die hard fan since TUF 1. But since the UFC was sold (UFC 200) and is being ran by these clowns I haven’t watched a fight. Have you guys noticed a difference in the amount of die hard fans? Have you guys started to lose love for the sport? [31:27]

Do you guys think AJ threw the fight last night? If not, why do you thing he tried to grapple when he had a clear striking advantage? [34:22]

After the lack of evolution shown by Cormier, does anyone care about the Jones rematch? [34:58]

Now that Rumble is retired, how long until his next fight and who will his opponent be? [36:36]

Do you think Weidman should take a tune up fight next? Instead of risking and possibly losing 4 in row if he rematches Mousasi. [37:05]

Would you rather live in a society that has liberty, but no justice or justice, but no liberty? [37:32]

Would you rather get punched in the face by Mike Tyson or talk like him? [37:44]

Would you rather be stuck on a desert island with 4 people you hate or alone? [37:57]

F***, Marry, Kill “Kate’s Edition”: Kate Hudson, Kate Winslet, Katy Perry [38:12]

KNOWLEDGE

Man tries to fight deer [39:18]

Woman uses her dog as a weapon [40:06]