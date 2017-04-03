UFC 210 Preview | Bellator 175 Results and Recap | MMANUTS MMA Podcast | EP # 333

UFC 210 Preview | Bellator 175 Results and Recap

Rampage vs King Mo 2 [1:20]

Kharitonov vs Gormley [4:02]

UFC 210 [6:00]

Chris Weidman vs Gegard Mousasi [6:42]

Daniel Cormier vs Anthony Johnson 2 [11:37]

What will the PPV buy rate be for UFC 210? [15:27]

Bellator PPV will be priced at $50 [17:03]

What will the Bellator PPV buy rate be? [19:00]

Ticket prices for Bellator PPV [21:30]

Mark Hunt get a chest tattoo [23:12]

UFC 211 Poster [25:03]

CSAC did a study and found that 30% of fighters step in the cage at 10% over the weight class [26:08]

Cro Cop wants to fight Fedor for his retirement match [27:46]

#AskTheNuts

Who wins? CM punk vs Ronda Rousey and Holly Holm? [29:38]

CM Punk vs Kimbo Slice? [29:58]

Who’s the better fighter, Daniel Cormier or Cain Velasquez? [30:24] Why doesn’t the UFC have enough young exciting stars? [31:50]

Hey nuts. Just wondering if you believe, like Bisping, that GSP is getting cold feet after feeling small at the faceoff/presser. Or is there some other reason behind the stalling of the contract-signing? [34:24]

Would you rather work as a cashier for the rest of your life or be a prostitute for 5 years? [36:11]

Would you rather have all your dreams come true but have a 10% chance of instant death or be completely average with nothing special about you? [36:52]

Would you rather live as a black man in the southern US in the 1800’s or a Woman in Afghanistan now? [38:00]

F*** Marry Kill “Brasil Edition”: Aline Riscado, Marina Ruy Barbosa, Sabrina Sato [38:20]

KNOWLEDGE

Literal Bohemian Rhapsody [39:17]

Woman tries to headbutt pumpkin [40:43]

